- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|2
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|-202
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FxPro-MT5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ForexTime-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
|0.00 × 52
|
PrimeXBroker-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Axiory-Live
|0.00 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.00 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 10
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.00 × 139
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 59
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 14
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 8
|
AlfaForexRU-Real
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 30
|
FXFlatMT5-LiveServer
|0.04 × 55
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|0.13 × 75
📊 Single Timeframe – 7 Indicator Score-Based Trading Signal (MT5)
This Expert Advisor generates trading signals using a single user-selected timeframe and a score-based decision system built on 7 classical technical indicators.
Instead of relying on a single indicator, the EA evaluates market consensus by combining multiple signals into one clear decision.
🔧 Indicators Used
All indicators are calculated on the same timeframe selected by the user:
-
MACD (trend & momentum)
-
RSI (strength & overbought/oversold)
-
Stochastic Oscillator (momentum)
-
ADX with +DI / -DI (trend direction)
-
EMA Fast / Slow (trend filter)
-
CCI (price deviation)
-
Williams %R (momentum confirmation)
Each indicator produces:
-
+1 → BUY
-
-1 → SELL
-
0 → Neutral
🧮 Signal Logic
The EA calculates a total score by summing all indicator signals:
📌 Trade Conditions
-
BUY when Total Score ≥ +4
-
SELL when Total Score ≤ -4
-
No trade if score is between -3 and +3
This ensures trades are opened only when multiple indicators agree, reducing false signals.
📈 Visual Signal Panel
The EA includes a built-in on-chart signal panel that shows:
-
Individual BUY / SELL / NEUTRAL signals for each indicator
-
Current Total Score
-
Final trading intent (BUY / SELL / NONE)
This provides full transparency and helps users understand why a signal is generated.
⚡ Performance & Reliability
-
Single timeframe → fast execution
-
Indicator handles created once (high performance)
-
Uses closed bars only (no repainting)
-
Suitable for live trading
-
Works on any symbol and timeframe
⚠️ Disclaimer
This EA is a signal and strategy tool, not a guaranteed profit system.
Always test on demo accounts and use proper risk management.