Kenan Gokbak

TrendArt

Kenan Gokbak
0 avis
Fiabilité
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2025 1%
FxPro-MT5
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
8
Bénéfice trades:
3 (37.50%)
Perte trades:
5 (62.50%)
Meilleure transaction:
6.80 USD
Pire transaction:
-1.88 USD
Bénéfice brut:
10.12 USD (134 pips)
Perte brute:
-7.87 USD (336 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
3 (10.12 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
10.12 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.10
Activité de trading:
97.88%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
81.08%
Dernier trade:
1 un jour avant
Trades par semaine:
8
Temps de détention moyen:
3 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.29
Longs trades:
8 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
1.29
Rendement attendu:
0.28 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
3.37 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1.57 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-7.87 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-7.87 USD (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.75%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
7.87 USD
Maximal:
7.87 USD (2.62%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
2.62% (7.87 USD)
Par fonds propres:
12.93% (38.79 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -202
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +6.80 USD
Pire transaction: -2 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +10.12 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -7.87 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FxPro-MT5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

📊 Single Timeframe – 7 Indicator Score-Based Trading Signal (MT5)

This Expert Advisor generates trading signals using a single user-selected timeframe and a score-based decision system built on 7 classical technical indicators.

Instead of relying on a single indicator, the EA evaluates market consensus by combining multiple signals into one clear decision.

🔧 Indicators Used

All indicators are calculated on the same timeframe selected by the user:

  • MACD (trend & momentum)

  • RSI (strength & overbought/oversold)

  • Stochastic Oscillator (momentum)

  • ADX with +DI / -DI (trend direction)

  • EMA Fast / Slow (trend filter)

  • CCI (price deviation)

  • Williams %R (momentum confirmation)

Each indicator produces:

  • +1 → BUY

  • -1 → SELL

  • 0 → Neutral

🧮 Signal Logic

The EA calculates a total score by summing all indicator signals:

Total Score = Sum of 7 indicator votes

📌 Trade Conditions

  • BUY when Total Score ≥ +4

  • SELL when Total Score ≤ -4

  • No trade if score is between -3 and +3

This ensures trades are opened only when multiple indicators agree, reducing false signals.

📈 Visual Signal Panel

The EA includes a built-in on-chart signal panel that shows:

  • Individual BUY / SELL / NEUTRAL signals for each indicator

  • Current Total Score

  • Final trading intent (BUY / SELL / NONE)

This provides full transparency and helps users understand why a signal is generated.

⚡ Performance & Reliability

  • Single timeframe → fast execution

  • Indicator handles created once (high performance)

  • Uses closed bars only (no repainting)

  • Suitable for live trading

  • Works on any symbol and timeframe

⚠️ Disclaimer

This EA is a signal and strategy tool, not a guaranteed profit system.
Always test on demo accounts and use proper risk management.


Aucun avis
2025.12.30 15:50
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.30 15:50
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.30 15:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.30 14:47
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.30 14:47
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.30 14:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.30 07:41
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.30 07:41
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.30 07:41
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.30 07:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 07:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
