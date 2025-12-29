SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / EA Marche Noir Sigma
Allane Dimitri Inamo

EA Marche Noir Sigma

Allane Dimitri Inamo
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
0%
VantageInternational-Live 16
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
39
Bénéfice trades:
35 (89.74%)
Perte trades:
4 (10.26%)
Meilleure transaction:
3.65 USD
Pire transaction:
-2.03 USD
Bénéfice brut:
32.36 USD (3 219 pips)
Perte brute:
-2.42 USD (241 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
11 (6.85 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
14.40 USD (10)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.90
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
16 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
39
Temps de détention moyen:
1 minute
Facteur de récupération:
14.75
Longs trades:
0 (0.00%)
Courts trades:
39 (100.00%)
Facteur de profit:
13.37
Rendement attendu:
0.77 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.92 USD
Perte moyenne:
-0.61 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-2.03 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-2.03 USD (1)
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
2.03 USD (0.88%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 39
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 30
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 3K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +3.65 USD
Pire transaction: -2 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 10
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +6.85 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -2.03 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VantageInternational-Live 16" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

VantageInternational-Live 16
2.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 2
2.63 × 100
RoboForex-Pro
12.25 × 28
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

SIGMA is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed to exploit inefficiencies in the financial markets, regardless of market direction (buy or sell).


Specialized in high-speed scalping, SIGMA is among the fastest and most accurate trading systems in its category. Its advanced algorithm analyzes market microstructure in real time to identify high-probability opportunities, supported by optimized execution.


To ensure maximum capital protection, the system automatically defines dynamic Stop Loss levels adapted to current market conditions.

Additionally, SIGMA incorporates a martingale mechanism strictly limited to three levels, activated only in exceptional adverse scenarios. In practice, this mechanism is rarely used due to the high precision of the strategy.


SIGMA is the result of extensive development combining performance, advanced technology, and strict risk management.

Budget minimum: 200 $


Aucun avis
2025.12.29 18:29
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.29 18:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire