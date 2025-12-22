SignauxSections
Saif Bassam Abdulqader Mahmoud Helayel

Dive In Gold

0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
0%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
92
Bénéfice trades:
66 (71.73%)
Perte trades:
26 (28.26%)
Meilleure transaction:
17.98 USD
Pire transaction:
-5.48 USD
Bénéfice brut:
165.54 USD (160 935 pips)
Perte brute:
-72.33 USD (72 281 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
19 (43.40 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
60.42 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.27
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
92
Temps de détention moyen:
32 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
2.15
Longs trades:
43 (46.74%)
Courts trades:
49 (53.26%)
Facteur de profit:
2.29
Rendement attendu:
1.01 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.51 USD
Perte moyenne:
-2.78 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
11 (-43.29 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-43.29 USD (11)
Croissance mensuelle:
68.10%
Algo trading:
1%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
8.03 USD
Maximal:
43.29 USD (21.05%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 87
AUDUSDm 5
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 88
AUDUSDm 5
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 88K
AUDUSDm 208
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +17.98 USD
Pire transaction: -5 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 11
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +43.40 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -43.29 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real31" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

This signal is based on a rule-driven trading strategy focused on high-probability market setups and disciplined risk control. Trades are executed only when predefined conditions are met, with close attention to market structure, trend confirmation, and volatility.

Risk is actively managed on every position. Fixed risk principles are applied, and position sizing is adjusted according to account balance. No martingale, no grid trading, and no aggressive recovery systems are used.

The objective of this signal is long-term, consistent performance with controlled drawdowns and a professional approach to capital management.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer:
Trading in financial markets involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Drawdowns are possible, and profits are not guaranteed. Investors should use appropriate risk settings and only invest funds they can afford to lose.

📌 Important Notes for Subscribers:

  • Results may vary depending on broker conditions, spread, slippage, leverage, and execution speed.

  • It is recommended to use a reliable broker and follow the suggested settings for optimal performance.

  • Always test the signal on a demo account before using it on a live account.

Recommended minimum balance: $200
Recommended leverage: 1:200
Risk level: Medium – High


2025.12.22 16:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.22 16:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
