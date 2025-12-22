This signal is based on a rule-driven trading strategy focused on high-probability market setups and disciplined risk control. Trades are executed only when predefined conditions are met, with close attention to market structure, trend confirmation, and volatility.

Risk is actively managed on every position. Fixed risk principles are applied, and position sizing is adjusted according to account balance. No martingale, no grid trading, and no aggressive recovery systems are used.

The objective of this signal is long-term, consistent performance with controlled drawdowns and a professional approach to capital management.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer:

Trading in financial markets involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Drawdowns are possible, and profits are not guaranteed. Investors should use appropriate risk settings and only invest funds they can afford to lose.

📌 Important Notes for Subscribers:

Results may vary depending on broker conditions, spread, slippage, leverage, and execution speed.

It is recommended to use a reliable broker and follow the suggested settings for optimal performance.

Always test the signal on a demo account before using it on a live account.

Recommended minimum balance: $200

Recommended leverage: 1:200

Risk level: Medium – High



