- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|87
|AUDUSDm
|5
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDm
|88
|AUDUSDm
|5
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDm
|88K
|AUDUSDm
|208
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real31" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
This signal is based on a rule-driven trading strategy focused on high-probability market setups and disciplined risk control. Trades are executed only when predefined conditions are met, with close attention to market structure, trend confirmation, and volatility.
Risk is actively managed on every position. Fixed risk principles are applied, and position sizing is adjusted according to account balance. No martingale, no grid trading, and no aggressive recovery systems are used.
The objective of this signal is long-term, consistent performance with controlled drawdowns and a professional approach to capital management.
⚠️ Risk Disclaimer:
Trading in financial markets involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Drawdowns are possible, and profits are not guaranteed. Investors should use appropriate risk settings and only invest funds they can afford to lose.
📌 Important Notes for Subscribers:
-
Results may vary depending on broker conditions, spread, slippage, leverage, and execution speed.
-
It is recommended to use a reliable broker and follow the suggested settings for optimal performance.
-
Always test the signal on a demo account before using it on a live account.
Recommended minimum balance: $200
Recommended leverage: 1:200
Risk level: Medium – High