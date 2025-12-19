- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|10
|XAUUSD
|2
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|-15
|XAUUSD
|8
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|486K
|XAUUSD
|358
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Tickmill-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Title: Furtive C69 – The Elite in Crypto Automation The Furtive C69 is an advanced trading system designed for investors seeking precision and consistency in the cryptocurrency market. Operating exclusively on the BTC/USD pair, the bot utilizes market intelligence algorithms to identify high-probability opportunities without the need for human intervention.
-
24/7 Operation: The crypto market never sleeps, and neither does the C69. It works around the clock, taking advantage of every Bitcoin move, day or night.
-
Strategic Focus: Specialized in the volatility of the BTC/USD pair, ensuring higher accuracy.
-
Instant Execution: Rapid entries and exits based on rigorous technical analysis, eliminating the emotional factor from trading.
-
Total Autonomy: Perfect for those who want profitability without having to monitor charts all day.