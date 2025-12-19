SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Furtive C69 Robot BTC
Eduardo Conceicao Dos Santos

Furtive C69 Robot BTC

Eduardo Conceicao Dos Santos
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
0%
Tickmill-Live
1:100
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
12
Bénéfice trades:
9 (75.00%)
Perte trades:
3 (25.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
53.30 USD
Pire transaction:
-104.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
189.55 USD (926 608 pips)
Perte brute:
-195.99 USD (440 100 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
7 (180.70 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
180.70 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.28
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
12
Temps de détention moyen:
10 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.03
Longs trades:
12 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
0.97
Rendement attendu:
-0.54 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
21.06 USD
Perte moyenne:
-65.33 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-195.99 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-195.99 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
-3.21%
Algo trading:
8%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
187.14 USD
Maximal:
195.99 USD (93.69%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
BTCUSD 10
XAUUSD 2
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD -15
XAUUSD 8
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 486K
XAUUSD 358
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +53.30 USD
Pire transaction: -104 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 7
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +180.70 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -195.99 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Tickmill-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
Exness-MT5Real5
1.39 × 49
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.19 × 1026
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.95 × 121
Exness-MT5Real
3.24 × 21
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 6
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
6.00 × 1
23 plus...
Title: Furtive C69 – The Elite in Crypto Automation The Furtive C69 is an advanced trading system designed for investors seeking precision and consistency in the cryptocurrency market. Operating exclusively on the BTC/USD pair, the bot utilizes market intelligence algorithms to identify high-probability opportunities without the need for human intervention.

  • 24/7 Operation: The crypto market never sleeps, and neither does the C69. It works around the clock, taking advantage of every Bitcoin move, day or night.

  • Strategic Focus: Specialized in the volatility of the BTC/USD pair, ensuring higher accuracy.

  • Instant Execution: Rapid entries and exits based on rigorous technical analysis, eliminating the emotional factor from trading.

  • Total Autonomy: Perfect for those who want profitability without having to monitor charts all day.


Aucun avis
2025.12.19 16:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.19 16:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
