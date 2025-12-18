SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Exposcalp44
Gedeon Anggra Jatikusumo

Exposcalp44


0 avis
2 semaines
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2025 -5%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
18
Bénéfice trades:
6 (33.33%)
Perte trades:
12 (66.67%)
Meilleure transaction:
55.80 USD
Pire transaction:
-58.31 USD
Bénéfice brut:
171.12 USD (1 006 pips)
Perte brute:
-216.26 USD (1 073 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
2 (54.73 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
55.80 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.08
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
20 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
12
Temps de détention moyen:
2 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.29
Longs trades:
17 (94.44%)
Courts trades:
1 (5.56%)
Facteur de profit:
0.79
Rendement attendu:
-2.51 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
28.52 USD
Perte moyenne:
-18.02 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-124.40 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-124.40 USD (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
-4.51%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
100.94 USD
Maximal:
155.67 USD (14.75%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
14.75% (155.67 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 10
GBPUSD 8
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD -9
GBPUSD -36
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 73
GBPUSD -140
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +55.80 USD
Pire transaction: -58 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +54.73 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -124.40 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live17" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.08 × 26
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.16 × 91
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.24 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.56 × 41
ICMarkets-Live14
0.59 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.73 × 100
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.86 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live12
1.07 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.28 × 610
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.37 × 321
LiteForex-ECN.com
1.58 × 12
RoboForex-ECN
1.75 × 299
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
2.29 × 17
TradersWay-Live
2.38 × 13
ICMarkets-Live03
2.50 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 35
4.32 × 22
PlaceATrade-Real-4
4.56 × 158
RSGFinance-Live
7.25 × 63
GrandCapital-Server
24.00 × 4
Exposcalp44 – Disciplined Trading with Risk Awareness

Exposcalp44 is a trading signal focused on consistency, risk management, and long-term account sustainability. This system is built for traders who prefer a realistic and controlled approach, not excessive aggression.

The strategy combines technical analysis based on price structure and momentum, with selective execution. Not every market move is traded — only setups that meet clear risk criteria.

Key characteristics:

Risk management as the top priority

Controlled trading frequency

Focus on keeping drawdown at a reasonable level

No martingale or high-risk grid strategies


This signal is designed for subscribers who understand that trading is a long-term process, not a get-rich-quick scheme. Past performance does not guarantee future results, but discipline and consistency remain the core principles.

Please adjust lot size according to your own risk tolerance.
Aucun avis
2025.12.18 07:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.18 07:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
