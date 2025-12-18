- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
18
Bénéfice trades:
6 (33.33%)
Perte trades:
12 (66.67%)
Meilleure transaction:
55.80 USD
Pire transaction:
-58.31 USD
Bénéfice brut:
171.12 USD (1 006 pips)
Perte brute:
-216.26 USD (1 073 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
2 (54.73 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
55.80 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.08
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
20 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
12
Temps de détention moyen:
2 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.29
Longs trades:
17 (94.44%)
Courts trades:
1 (5.56%)
Facteur de profit:
0.79
Rendement attendu:
-2.51 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
28.52 USD
Perte moyenne:
-18.02 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-124.40 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-124.40 USD (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
-4.51%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
100.94 USD
Maximal:
155.67 USD (14.75%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
14.75% (155.67 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|10
|GBPUSD
|8
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|-9
|GBPUSD
|-36
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|73
|GBPUSD
|-140
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +55.80 USD
Pire transaction: -58 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +54.73 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -124.40 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live17" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.08 × 26
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.16 × 91
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.20 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.24 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.56 × 41
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.59 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.73 × 100
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.86 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|1.07 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.28 × 610
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.37 × 321
|
LiteForex-ECN.com
|1.58 × 12
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.75 × 299
|
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
|2.29 × 17
|
TradersWay-Live
|2.38 × 13
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|2.50 × 2
|
XMGlobal-Real 35
|4.32 × 22
|
PlaceATrade-Real-4
|4.56 × 158
|
RSGFinance-Live
|7.25 × 63
|
GrandCapital-Server
|24.00 × 4
Exposcalp44 – Disciplined Trading with Risk Awareness
Exposcalp44 is a trading signal focused on consistency, risk management, and long-term account sustainability. This system is built for traders who prefer a realistic and controlled approach, not excessive aggression.
The strategy combines technical analysis based on price structure and momentum, with selective execution. Not every market move is traded — only setups that meet clear risk criteria.
Key characteristics:
Risk management as the top priority
Controlled trading frequency
Focus on keeping drawdown at a reasonable level
No martingale or high-risk grid strategies
This signal is designed for subscribers who understand that trading is a long-term process, not a get-rich-quick scheme. Past performance does not guarantee future results, but discipline and consistency remain the core principles.
Please adjust lot size according to your own risk tolerance.
Aucun avis