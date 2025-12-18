- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
610
Bénéfice trades:
306 (50.16%)
Perte trades:
304 (49.84%)
Meilleure transaction:
472.05 USD
Pire transaction:
-150.26 USD
Bénéfice brut:
3 824.96 USD (928 382 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 739.17 USD (1 252 103 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
10 (70.57 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
577.35 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.06
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
1.44%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
58
Temps de détention moyen:
2 heures
Facteur de récupération:
2.57
Longs trades:
354 (58.03%)
Courts trades:
256 (41.97%)
Facteur de profit:
1.40
Rendement attendu:
1.78 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
12.50 USD
Perte moyenne:
-9.01 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
13 (-136.48 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-368.02 USD (7)
Croissance mensuelle:
139.91%
Algo trading:
64%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
144.53 USD
Maximal:
423.00 USD (30.75%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
19.46% (421.36 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|419
|US30
|122
|BTCUSD
|22
|DE40
|16
|EURUSD
|10
|USDJPY
|5
|US500
|3
|EURGBP
|3
|XTIUSD
|3
|EURJPY
|2
|USDCAD
|2
|GBPCAD
|1
|USTEC
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1K
|US30
|101
|BTCUSD
|-30
|DE40
|63
|EURUSD
|19
|USDJPY
|-28
|US500
|-10
|EURGBP
|-16
|XTIUSD
|-48
|EURJPY
|-16
|USDCAD
|-7
|GBPCAD
|0
|USTEC
|52
|GBPUSD
|-17
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|47K
|US30
|-29K
|BTCUSD
|-390K
|DE40
|42K
|EURUSD
|846
|USDJPY
|-1.7K
|US500
|-2.5K
|EURGBP
|-373
|XTIUSD
|-95
|EURJPY
|-1.2K
|USDCAD
|-153
|GBPCAD
|0
|USTEC
|13K
|GBPUSD
|-269
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +472.05 USD
Pire transaction: -150 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 7
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +70.57 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -136.48 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.00 × 68
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 7
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.14 × 688
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.23 × 13
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.29 × 14
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.33 × 6
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.52 × 180
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.58 × 36
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.66 × 207
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.67 × 3
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.72 × 18
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.77 × 5654
145 plus...Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Institutional Signal is a trading signal service based on manual analysis and real human decision-making.
All trades are analyzed and decided by real traders, using market structure, liquidity, order blocks, and institutional context.
We do not use automated systems to generate trade entries or exits.
Automation is used only for position size (lot) calculation, in order to maintain consistent and accurate risk management.
The trade direction, entry, stop loss, and take profit are defined manually by real traders.
Key features:
Manual and discretionary trading.
Institutional approach.
Filtered signals (quality over quantity).
Strict risk management.
Bot used only for lot size calculation.
No automated trade execution.
Disclaimer:
This service does not guarantee profits. Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results.
Subscribers are responsible for managing their own risk according to their account size and risk tolerance.
Aucun avis
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
30 USD par mois
115%
0
0
USD
USD
2.8K
USD
USD
10
64%
610
50%
100%
1.39
1.78
USD
USD
19%
1:200