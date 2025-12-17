- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|0
|
1
|
1
|
1
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Axi-US03-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Ava-Real 3
|3.27 × 15
⚡ AurumOptima Compound Power | The Exponential Growth Engine
Ready to scale? AurumOptima Compound Power is a high-performance trading system built for one specific purpose: Aggressive Capital Appreciation. This signal is designed for traders who want to see their account balance grow exponentially through the power of precision breakout trading and automated lot-scaling.
📈 Verified 4H Performance Data
This strategy is backed by high-precision testing on the 4-hour timeframe, showing its capability to capture major market moves:
|Performance Metric
|Result
|Total Net Profit
|+$5,981.87 (Starting from only $100)
|Profit Factor
|2.65 (Elite efficiency)
|Win Rate
|68.22%
|Expected Payoff
|$40.15 per trade
|Relative Drawdown
|33.72% (Aggressive Risk Profile)
🎯 The Strategy: Precision & Power
AurumOptima Compound Power does not trade "noise." It waits for high-probability 4H breakout levels to enter the market with a clear plan.
-
Dynamic Compounding: The system automatically calculates lot sizes based on your current balance. As you win, the engine scales up to maximize profit potential.
-
Massive Risk-Reward: We aim for a 1:4 Risk-to-Reward ratio, meaning one big winner can cover multiple small losses.
-
Pure Price Action: Every trade is protected by a hard Stop Loss. We strictly avoid high-risk gambling methods like Martingale or Grid trading.
-
Trend Following: The logic is built to ride major trends to their full potential using an intelligent Trailing Stop.
🛠️ Subscriber Requirements
To achieve the best results and match the master account:
-
Risk Profile: This is an Aggressive Strategy. Expect volatility. Only invest capital you can afford to lose.
-
Minimum Deposit: $100 (Perfect for small account growth).
-
Broker: RAW SPREAD / ECN is mandatory to ensure entries at the exact breakout price.
-
Leverage: 1:500 is recommended to allow the compounding engine to operate at full capacity.
