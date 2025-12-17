SignauxSections
AurumOptima Compound Power
Jelmer Van Velzen

AurumOptima Compound Power

Jelmer Van Velzen
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 65 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 0%
Axi-US03-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1
Bénéfice trades:
1 (100.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
0.21 EUR
Pire transaction:
0.00 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
0.21 EUR (5 pips)
Perte brute:
0.00 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales:
1 (0.21 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
0.21 EUR (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.00
Activité de trading:
2.40%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
1
Temps de détention moyen:
42 secondes
Facteur de récupération:
0.00
Longs trades:
1 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
n/a
Rendement attendu:
0.21 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
0.21 EUR
Perte moyenne:
0.00 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 EUR (0)
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
0.00 EUR (0.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1
1
1
1
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 0
1
1
1
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +0.21 EUR
Pire transaction: -0 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +0.21 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Axi-US03-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Ava-Real 3
3.27 × 15
⚡ AurumOptima Compound Power | The Exponential Growth Engine

Ready to scale? AurumOptima Compound Power is a high-performance trading system built for one specific purpose: Aggressive Capital Appreciation. This signal is designed for traders who want to see their account balance grow exponentially through the power of precision breakout trading and automated lot-scaling.

📈 Verified 4H Performance Data

This strategy is backed by high-precision testing on the 4-hour timeframe, showing its capability to capture major market moves:

Performance Metric Result
Total Net Profit +$5,981.87 (Starting from only $100)
Profit Factor 2.65 (Elite efficiency)
Win Rate 68.22%
Expected Payoff $40.15 per trade
Relative Drawdown 33.72% (Aggressive Risk Profile)

🎯 The Strategy: Precision & Power

AurumOptima Compound Power does not trade "noise." It waits for high-probability 4H breakout levels to enter the market with a clear plan.

  • Dynamic Compounding: The system automatically calculates lot sizes based on your current balance. As you win, the engine scales up to maximize profit potential.

  • Massive Risk-Reward: We aim for a 1:4 Risk-to-Reward ratio, meaning one big winner can cover multiple small losses.

  • Pure Price Action: Every trade is protected by a hard Stop Loss. We strictly avoid high-risk gambling methods like Martingale or Grid trading.

  • Trend Following: The logic is built to ride major trends to their full potential using an intelligent Trailing Stop.

🛠️ Subscriber Requirements

To achieve the best results and match the master account:

  • Risk Profile: This is an Aggressive Strategy. Expect volatility. Only invest capital you can afford to lose.

  • Minimum Deposit: $100 (Perfect for small account growth).

  • Broker: RAW SPREAD / ECN is mandatory to ensure entries at the exact breakout price.

  • Leverage: 1:500 is recommended to allow the compounding engine to operate at full capacity.


Aucun avis
2025.12.17 15:51
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.17 15:51
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.17 15:51
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.17 14:48
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 14:48
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 14:48
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.17 14:48
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.17 14:48
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
