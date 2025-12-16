SignauxSections
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek

Aurum Apex TC Prime

Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -7%
Tickmill-Live04
1:100
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
84
Bénéfice trades:
71 (84.52%)
Perte trades:
13 (15.48%)
Meilleure transaction:
1.90 USD
Pire transaction:
-5.60 USD
Bénéfice brut:
41.24 USD (4 518 pips)
Perte brute:
-51.35 USD (5 051 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
21 (11.71 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
11.71 USD (21)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.06
Activité de trading:
21.80%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
62.17%
Dernier trade:
11 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
84
Temps de détention moyen:
49 secondes
Facteur de récupération:
-0.58
Longs trades:
48 (57.14%)
Courts trades:
36 (42.86%)
Facteur de profit:
0.80
Rendement attendu:
-0.12 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.58 USD
Perte moyenne:
-3.95 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-6.39 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-6.39 USD (2)
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
14.02 USD
Maximal:
17.33 USD (11.38%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
11.38% (17.33 USD)
Par fonds propres:
2.90% (4.01 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 84
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -10
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -533
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1.90 USD
Pire transaction: -6 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 21
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +11.71 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -6.39 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Tickmill-Live04" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
ChandonGroup-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live07
0.64 × 22
Tickmill-Live
0.77 × 320
ICMarkets-Live12
1.17 × 719
Tickmill-Live02
1.19 × 495
ICMarkets-Live10
1.34 × 2851
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
1.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.53 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.81 × 217
ICMarketsSC-Live06
1.89 × 373
ICMarkets-Live19
1.90 × 3415
ICMarkets-Live22
2.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live14
2.50 × 4
Alpari-Trade
2.73 × 218
ICMarketsSC-Live12
2.93 × 73
Tickmill-Live04
2.95 × 954
ICMarkets-Live15
3.00 × 2
TitanFX-03
3.00 × 4
Tickmill-Live10
3.85 × 433
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.00 × 1
19 plus...
-Trade with Tickmill Broker/Raw Account-

This master focuses on volume generation and execution efficiency, not long-term capital growth.
Followers are advised to use Raw/ECN/Pro accounts and connect with the same broker as the master for optimal execution.
It is recommended to first test the strategy using a fixed lot size of 0.01 and gradually increase position size based on account balance and risk tolerance.

As a general reference:
– $200–300 balance: 0.01 lot
– $1,000 balance: 0.02–0.05 lot


This strategy may generate high trade frequency and is not suitable for all investors.


Aucun avis
2025.12.16 17:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 15:27
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.16 14:24
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.16 14:24
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.16 14:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.16 14:24
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.16 13:24
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.16 13:24
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.16 13:24
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.16 13:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.16 13:24
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
