Riyan Diranata

Cheetah Sahara

Riyan Diranata
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 77 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 0%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
14
Bénéfice trades:
13 (92.85%)
Perte trades:
1 (7.14%)
Meilleure transaction:
30.64 USD
Pire transaction:
-24.14 USD
Bénéfice brut:
57.74 USD (2 115 pips)
Perte brute:
-24.14 USD (1 207 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
12 (27.10 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
30.64 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.23
Activité de trading:
12.34%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.75%
Dernier trade:
7 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
15
Temps de détention moyen:
11 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
1.39
Longs trades:
2 (14.29%)
Courts trades:
12 (85.71%)
Facteur de profit:
2.39
Rendement attendu:
2.40 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
4.44 USD
Perte moyenne:
-24.14 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-24.14 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-24.14 USD (1)
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
24.14 USD (0.34%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.34% (24.14 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.87% (60.94 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 14
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 34
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 908
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +30.64 USD
Pire transaction: -24 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +27.10 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -24.14 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Headway-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
ICMarketsSC-Live17
7.44 × 9
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
EightcapLtd-Real-4
8.32 × 571
ICMarketsSC-Live26
11.52 × 56
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
RoboForex-ProCent-8
15.27 × 97
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
19.33 × 46
Using the philosophy of the Saharan Cheetah, one of the dominant species in the Sahara Desert, Africa. The endurance, speed, and sharp instinct for hunting and survival have made it became top of the food chain on the African continent.

- Full Running by EA;

- XAUUSD pair only;

- Scalping strategy based on Momentum and Trend Following with Trailing;

- Safety Martingale scalping strategy with expected return >5% / month.


I don't sell my EA in any platform, be aware of scammers.

If you are interesting with this system, just follow this signal with $7.000 minimum capital.

Always make diversification on your money, because forex is highrisk market.

:)

Aucun avis
2025.12.15 18:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 15:03
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.15 15:03
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.15 13:00
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 13:00
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 13:00
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.15 13:00
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.15 13:00
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Cheetah Sahara
77 USD par mois
0%
0
0
USD
7K
USD
1
100%
14
92%
12%
2.39
2.40
USD
1%
1:500
