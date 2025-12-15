- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|14
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|34
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|908
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Headway-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|7.44 × 9
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.32 × 571
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|11.52 × 56
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|15.27 × 97
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|19.33 × 46
Using the philosophy of the Saharan Cheetah, one of the dominant species in the Sahara Desert, Africa. The endurance, speed, and sharp instinct for hunting and survival have made it became top of the food chain on the African continent.
- Full Running by EA;
- XAUUSD pair only;
- Scalping strategy based on Momentum and Trend Following with Trailing;
- Safety Martingale scalping strategy with expected return >5% / month.
I don't sell my EA in any platform, be aware of scammers.
If you are interesting with this system, just follow this signal with $7.000 minimum capital.
Always make diversification on your money, because forex is highrisk market.
:)
USD
USD
USD