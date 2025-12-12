- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
36
Bénéfice trades:
28 (77.77%)
Perte trades:
8 (22.22%)
Meilleure transaction:
26.15 USD
Pire transaction:
-32.80 USD
Bénéfice brut:
174.05 USD (8 264 pips)
Perte brute:
-101.76 USD (3 675 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
9 (32.49 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
43.25 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.19
Activité de trading:
75.66%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
8.54%
Dernier trade:
34 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
36
Temps de détention moyen:
7 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
1.82
Longs trades:
27 (75.00%)
Courts trades:
9 (25.00%)
Facteur de profit:
1.71
Rendement attendu:
2.01 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
6.22 USD
Perte moyenne:
-12.72 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-39.74 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-39.74 USD (3)
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
39.74 USD (3.79%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
3.79% (39.74 USD)
Par fonds propres:
2.83% (29.40 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|36
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|72
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|4.6K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +26.15 USD
Pire transaction: -33 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +32.49 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -39.74 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
CPTMarketsLtd-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real4
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 20
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
CMCMarkets1-Europe
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 5
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 5
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4
|0.00 × 10
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCM-USDReal03
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 7
|
InfinoxCapital-Live03
|0.00 × 4
|
FXChoice-Pro Live
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteForex-ECN2.com
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-5
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
AUSCommercial-Live 2
|0.17 × 12
78 plus...Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Xin chào tất cả mọi người.
Tôi là một nhà giao dịch toàn thời gian. Thu nhập của tôi đến từ việc giao dịch.
Giao dịch sao chép cũng tiềm ẩn rủi ro. Vui lòng cân nhắc và nghiên cứu kỹ lưỡng trước khi tham gia.
Tôi giao dịch bằng biểu đồ nến. Tôi sử dụng tín hiệu trong ngày và hiếm khi giữ vị thế qua đêm.
Cảm ơn bạn đã theo dõi tôi.
Tôi chúc tất cả những ai đam mê giao dịch đều thành công.
Aucun avis
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
30 USD par mois
7%
0
0
USD
USD
1.1K
USD
USD
1
0%
36
77%
76%
1.71
2.01
USD
USD
4%
1:500