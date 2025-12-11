- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
8
Bénéfice trades:
8 (100.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
10.68 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
31.22 USD (31 195 pips)
Perte brute:
0.00 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
8 (31.22 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
31.22 USD (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
1.14
Activité de trading:
86.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
100.10%
Dernier trade:
41 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
32
Temps de détention moyen:
28 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
0.00
Longs trades:
4 (50.00%)
Courts trades:
4 (50.00%)
Facteur de profit:
n/a
Rendement attendu:
3.90 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
3.90 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
50%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
50.68% (525.12 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|31
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|31K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +10.68 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 8
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +31.22 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Weltrade-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
I have been actively involved in trading since 2018. My trading approach primarily revolves around identifying reversal and Trend patterns on m5, m15 and H1 basis. While I do typically employ 'Stop Loss' or 'Take Profit' orders, I do exit trades when the initial reasons for entering them no longer hold true.
To clarify, I do not employ risky strategies such as martingale or grid systems. However, I do occasionally utilize an averaging technique, which entails taking multiple entries in the same direction. It's worth mentioning that I do rely on automated trading robots (EA) and a little bit manual, my approach is entirely Automated. Please bear in mind that profitability cannot be guaranteed every day. For a more accurate assessment of the results, I recommend copying my trades for a minimum of 30 days.
Minimum Deposit: $1000
Leverage: 1: 200
Profit Target: Monthly average profit target is 20% - 30% +/-
Draw-down: The average drawdown is 5% to 12% and the maximum limit is 18%
To achieve optimal results while copying my trades, I recommend Floating Spread Low and Swap Free.
N.B:
1. Invest only those funds that you are ready to lose. There is no guarantee for future results by subscribing to the signal you take all the risks.
2. This is a Swap Free account, no swap will be charged on this account.
3. If you cannot handle the pressure of drawdown, then this signal is suitable for you.
Personal Contacts:
WhatsApp Only : +62.81.21.60.8987
Telegram: https://t.me/AnelliaZulcamelia
Aucun avis
