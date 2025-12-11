SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / SPG Forex
Sheshadri Prathap G

SPG Forex

Sheshadri Prathap G
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 48%
RoboForex-Pro
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
9
Bénéfice trades:
9 (100.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
4.81 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
13.52 USD (2 072 pips)
Perte brute:
0.00 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
9 (13.52 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
13.52 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.95
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
36.58%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
8
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
0.00
Longs trades:
5 (55.56%)
Courts trades:
4 (44.44%)
Facteur de profit:
n/a
Rendement attendu:
1.50 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.50 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Croissance mensuelle:
48.01%
Algo trading:
88%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
47.91% (19.97 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USDCHF 2
GBPAUD 1
AUDCAD 1
EURNZD 1
GBPCAD 1
GBPNZD 1
AUDNZD 1
EURCAD 1
1 2
1 2
1 2
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USDCHF 1
GBPAUD 5
AUDCAD 1
EURNZD 1
GBPCAD 1
GBPNZD 2
AUDNZD 2
EURCAD 0
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USDCHF 62
GBPAUD 743
AUDCAD 136
EURNZD 242
GBPCAD 164
GBPNZD 337
AUDNZD 381
EURCAD 7
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +4.81 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 9
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +13.52 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-Pro" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Axiory-Live
0.00 × 41
PepperstoneUK-Live
0.00 × 8
EuroTraderGlobal-Server-1
0.00 × 10
MOTForex-Live
0.00 × 2
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 142
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 3
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.00 × 33
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 18
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 2
FlowBank-Live
0.00 × 12
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 8
StriforLLC-Live
0.00 × 67
Deriv-Demo
0.00 × 43
TickmillAsia-Live
0.00 × 9
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 12
Markets.com-Live
0.00 × 2
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 74
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.00 × 2
CDGGlobal-Server
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
0.00 × 8
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 1
159 plus...
i Use level trading to enter multiple forex pairs. And to ensure i do not miss closing the trades as per dynamic levels built a EA to monitor and close the position.

I do not use TP or SL on any trade. 

Concept is to diversify positions to multiple forex pairs with small lots. To ensure drawdown dosent affect the margin.

i Am starting with just 28$ balance. 

Suggest : Wait for 1 month of track record before copying. Do your study before. 

# If account balance is 100$ , Use lot =0.01.  expect DD up to 20-25%. 

Accordingly do your math for risk and balance management.

