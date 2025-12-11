- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCHF
|2
|GBPAUD
|1
|AUDCAD
|1
|EURNZD
|1
|GBPCAD
|1
|GBPNZD
|1
|AUDNZD
|1
|EURCAD
|1
|
1 2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDCHF
|1
|GBPAUD
|5
|AUDCAD
|1
|EURNZD
|1
|GBPCAD
|1
|GBPNZD
|2
|AUDNZD
|2
|EURCAD
|0
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDCHF
|62
|GBPAUD
|743
|AUDCAD
|136
|EURNZD
|242
|GBPCAD
|164
|GBPNZD
|337
|AUDNZD
|381
|EURCAD
|7
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-Pro" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Axiory-Live
|0.00 × 41
|
PepperstoneUK-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
EuroTraderGlobal-Server-1
|0.00 × 10
|
MOTForex-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 142
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.00 × 33
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 18
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.00 × 2
|
FlowBank-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.00 × 67
|
Deriv-Demo
|0.00 × 43
|
TickmillAsia-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 12
|
Markets.com-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
DerivSVG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 74
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
CDGGlobal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
|0.00 × 8
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
i Use level trading to enter multiple forex pairs. And to ensure i do not miss closing the trades as per dynamic levels built a EA to monitor and close the position.
I do not use TP or SL on any trade.
Concept is to diversify positions to multiple forex pairs with small lots. To ensure drawdown dosent affect the margin.
i Am starting with just 28$ balance.
Suggest : Wait for 1 month of track record before copying. Do your study before.
# If account balance is 100$ , Use lot =0.01. expect DD up to 20-25%.
Accordingly do your math for risk and balance management.
USD
USD
USD