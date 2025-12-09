SignauxSections
Tuan Anh Cao

Mystir Zero

Tuan Anh Cao
0 avis
Fiabilité
2 semaines
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2025 5%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
646
Bénéfice trades:
411 (63.62%)
Perte trades:
235 (36.38%)
Meilleure transaction:
13.77 EUR
Pire transaction:
-59.50 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
674.72 EUR (1 146 488 pips)
Perte brute:
-410.48 EUR (30 293 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
27 (64.97 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
64.97 EUR (27)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.11
Activité de trading:
0.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
82 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
0
Temps de détention moyen:
23 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
1.44
Longs trades:
567 (87.77%)
Courts trades:
79 (12.23%)
Facteur de profit:
1.64
Rendement attendu:
0.41 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
1.64 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-1.75 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
20 (-3.16 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-119.84 EUR (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.00%
Prévision annuelle:
0.00%
Algo trading:
83%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
7.09 EUR
Maximal:
183.48 EUR (3.45%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
3.45% (183.70 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 620
GBPUSD 10
AUDUSD 6
USDCAD 2
BTCUSD 1
GBPNZD 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 367
GBPUSD 1
AUDUSD -3
USDCAD 1
BTCUSD 0
GBPNZD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 28K
GBPUSD 121
AUDUSD -128
USDCAD 50
BTCUSD -2.7K
GBPNZD 93
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +13.77 EUR
Pire transaction: -60 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 27
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +64.97 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -3.16 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FusionMarkets-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
1.25 × 8
PUPrime-Live
1.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.84 × 32
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
FPMarketsSC-Live
3.31 × 181
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.83 × 12
OxSecurities-Live
4.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
4.02 × 17998
Darwinex-Live
4.29 × 156
RoboForex-ECN
4.31 × 245
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
5.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.09 × 66
TASS-Live
5.45 × 22
XM.COM-MT5
5.57 × 101
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
5.91 × 1449
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
6.26 × 167
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
6.68 × 56
Exness-MT5Real26
6.94 × 143
Tradestone-Real
7.00 × 397
Adaptive Trend & Reversal Hedging Grid (XAUUSD)
This signal combines trend-following momentum with reversal detection, enhanced by hedging and a smart grid system for smooth and stable equity growth.

The strategy adapts automatically across different market phases:
• Trend engine for steady performance in directional markets
• Reversal module to capture corrections and range movements
• Controlled hedging to reduce drawdown
• Intelligent grid scaling only in favorable volatility conditions

Risk control is built into every decision: volatility-based sizing, dynamic spacing, and exposure limits to avoid aggressive martingale behavior.

Recommended Setup:
• Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
• Low-spread ECN broker
• High leverage (1:200+) for efficient margin usage
• Minimum deposit: $2,000
• Run continuously on a VPS for best performance

Designed for long-term, consistent growth with disciplined automation.


Aucun avis
2025.12.09 18:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 81 days
