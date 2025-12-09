Adaptive Trend & Reversal Hedging Grid (XAUUSD)

This signal combines trend-following momentum with reversal detection, enhanced by hedging and a smart grid system for smooth and stable equity growth.

The strategy adapts automatically across different market phases:

• Trend engine for steady performance in directional markets

• Reversal module to capture corrections and range movements

• Controlled hedging to reduce drawdown

• Intelligent grid scaling only in favorable volatility conditions

Risk control is built into every decision: volatility-based sizing, dynamic spacing, and exposure limits to avoid aggressive martingale behavior.

Recommended Setup:

• Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

• Low-spread ECN broker

• High leverage (1:200+) for efficient margin usage

• Minimum deposit: $2,000

• Run continuously on a VPS for best performance

Designed for long-term, consistent growth with disciplined automation.