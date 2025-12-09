- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|620
|GBPUSD
|10
|AUDUSD
|6
|USDCAD
|2
|BTCUSD
|1
|GBPNZD
|1
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|367
|GBPUSD
|1
|AUDUSD
|-3
|USDCAD
|1
|BTCUSD
|0
|GBPNZD
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|28K
|GBPUSD
|121
|AUDUSD
|-128
|USDCAD
|50
|BTCUSD
|-2.7K
|GBPNZD
|93
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FusionMarkets-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
JunoMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
TDMarkets-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNXGlobal-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.25 × 8
|
PUPrime-Live
|1.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.84 × 32
|
AUSCommercial-Live
|3.00 × 7
|
FPMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|3.31 × 181
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|3.83 × 12
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|4.02 × 17998
|
Darwinex-Live
|4.29 × 156
|
RoboForex-ECN
|4.31 × 245
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|5.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|5.09 × 66
|
TASS-Live
|5.45 × 22
|
XM.COM-MT5
|5.57 × 101
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|5.91 × 1449
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|6.26 × 167
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|6.68 × 56
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|6.94 × 143
|
Tradestone-Real
|7.00 × 397
Adaptive Trend & Reversal Hedging Grid (XAUUSD)
This signal combines trend-following momentum with reversal detection, enhanced by hedging and a smart grid system for smooth and stable equity growth.
The strategy adapts automatically across different market phases:
• Trend engine for steady performance in directional markets
• Reversal module to capture corrections and range movements
• Controlled hedging to reduce drawdown
• Intelligent grid scaling only in favorable volatility conditions
Risk control is built into every decision: volatility-based sizing, dynamic spacing, and exposure limits to avoid aggressive martingale behavior.
Recommended Setup:
• Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
• Low-spread ECN broker
• High leverage (1:200+) for efficient margin usage
• Minimum deposit: $2,000
• Run continuously on a VPS for best performance
Designed for long-term, consistent growth with disciplined automation.