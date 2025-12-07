SignauxSections
Eliel Reich Ma Douna

Eliels

Eliel Reich Ma Douna
0 avis
9 semaines
0 / 0 USD
0%
DerivSVG-Server
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
29
Bénéfice trades:
8 (27.58%)
Perte trades:
21 (72.41%)
Meilleure transaction:
5.03 USD
Pire transaction:
-7.26 USD
Bénéfice brut:
12.31 USD (109 027 pips)
Perte brute:
-66.68 USD (294 585 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
3 (5.64 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
5.64 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.33
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
5 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
6
Temps de détention moyen:
40 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
-0.97
Longs trades:
22 (75.86%)
Courts trades:
7 (24.14%)
Facteur de profit:
0.18
Rendement attendu:
-1.87 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.54 USD
Perte moyenne:
-3.18 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
14 (-38.91 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-38.91 USD (14)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
55.97 USD
Maximal:
55.97 USD (101.76%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
Volatility 50 Index 8
Volatility 25 Index 7
Volatility 75 Index 6
Boom 500 Index 2
Crash 300 Index 2
Volatility 100 Index 1
Volatility 75 (1s) Index 1
Crash 500 Index 1
Boom 150 Index 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
Volatility 50 Index -12
Volatility 25 Index -20
Volatility 75 Index -19
Boom 500 Index -7
Crash 300 Index 0
Volatility 100 Index -5
Volatility 75 (1s) Index 5
Crash 500 Index 0
Boom 150 Index 4
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
Volatility 50 Index -31K
Volatility 25 Index -40K
Volatility 75 Index -182K
Boom 500 Index -22K
Crash 300 Index -735
Volatility 100 Index -353
Volatility 75 (1s) Index 10K
Crash 500 Index 487
Boom 150 Index 80K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "DerivSVG-Server" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Aucun avis
2025.12.08 00:14
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 2 days. This comprises 3.17% of days out of the 63 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.08 00:14
80% of trades performed within 2 days. This comprises 3.17% of days out of the 63 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.08 00:14
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.08 00:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.08 00:14
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
