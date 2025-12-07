- Croissance
Trades:
29
Bénéfice trades:
8 (27.58%)
Perte trades:
21 (72.41%)
Meilleure transaction:
5.03 USD
Pire transaction:
-7.26 USD
Bénéfice brut:
12.31 USD (109 027 pips)
Perte brute:
-66.68 USD (294 585 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
3 (5.64 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
5.64 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.33
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
5 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
6
Temps de détention moyen:
40 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
-0.97
Longs trades:
22 (75.86%)
Courts trades:
7 (24.14%)
Facteur de profit:
0.18
Rendement attendu:
-1.87 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.54 USD
Perte moyenne:
-3.18 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
14 (-38.91 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-38.91 USD (14)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
55.97 USD
Maximal:
55.97 USD (101.76%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|Volatility 50 Index
|8
|Volatility 25 Index
|7
|Volatility 75 Index
|6
|Boom 500 Index
|2
|Crash 300 Index
|2
|Volatility 100 Index
|1
|Volatility 75 (1s) Index
|1
|Crash 500 Index
|1
|Boom 150 Index
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|Volatility 50 Index
|-12
|Volatility 25 Index
|-20
|Volatility 75 Index
|-19
|Boom 500 Index
|-7
|Crash 300 Index
|0
|Volatility 100 Index
|-5
|Volatility 75 (1s) Index
|5
|Crash 500 Index
|0
|Boom 150 Index
|4
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|Volatility 50 Index
|-31K
|Volatility 25 Index
|-40K
|Volatility 75 Index
|-182K
|Boom 500 Index
|-22K
|Crash 300 Index
|-735
|Volatility 100 Index
|-353
|Volatility 75 (1s) Index
|10K
|Crash 500 Index
|487
|Boom 150 Index
|80K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +5.03 USD
Pire transaction: -7 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 14
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +5.64 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -38.91 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "DerivSVG-Server" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
Aucun avis