Rabiatu Yusuf Mohammed

XAUGoldHybridPro

Rabiatu Yusuf Mohammed
0 avis
4 semaines
0 / 0 USD
0%
FxPro-MT5
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
69
Bénéfice trades:
25 (36.23%)
Perte trades:
44 (63.77%)
Meilleure transaction:
201.60 USD
Pire transaction:
-203.15 USD
Bénéfice brut:
658.10 USD (381 302 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 404.13 USD (180 502 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
6 (107.91 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
270.50 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.06
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
20
Temps de détention moyen:
7 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.86
Longs trades:
45 (65.22%)
Courts trades:
24 (34.78%)
Facteur de profit:
0.47
Rendement attendu:
-10.81 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
26.32 USD
Perte moyenne:
-31.91 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
19 (-160.96 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-864.16 USD (7)
Croissance mensuelle:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
4%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
757.22 USD
Maximal:
864.16 USD (281.54%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GOLD 50
#USNDAQ100 6
BITCOIN 6
USDJPY 4
GBPJPY 3
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GOLD -756
#USNDAQ100 -5
BITCOIN 16
USDJPY -5
GBPJPY 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GOLD -31K
#USNDAQ100 -19K
BITCOIN 250K
USDJPY -796
GBPJPY 635
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +201.60 USD
Pire transaction: -203 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 7
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +107.91 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -160.96 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FxPro-MT5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 25
FBS-Real
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 11
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 53
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 37
ICMarkets-MT5
0.09 × 34
FxPro-MT5
0.48 × 553
Trading.comMarkets-MT5
0.57 × 14
RoboForex-Pro
1.00 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
3.00 × 2
Swissquote-Server
3.91 × 11
Alpari-MT5
4.00 × 1
VTBForex-Core
7.00 × 1
PROFITGroup-Server
19.00 × 1
This system trades only XAUUSD (Gold).
It follows the main trend on the higher time frame and looks for clean breakout setups on the lower time frame.
If the market conditions aren’t good, it simply doesn’t trade.

Risk is kept small by using a clear stop loss, limiting how many trades can happen in a day, and avoiding high-risk methods like martingale or grid.
Only one trade is taken at a time. Part of the profit is taken early, and the rest is protected with a trailing stop so gains aren’t lost.

The goal is steady, controlled growth, not trying to force big wins or overtrade.
It’s built to stay safe, avoid bad conditions, and grow the account slowly and consistently.


Aucun avis
2025.12.07 23:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
