|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|653
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.1K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|51K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "EightcapGlobal-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|4.67 × 868
Dear prospective Copy Traders,
I am ChaTY168 ig : ty_chakiss , a dedicated Full-Time Trader based in Thailand, who has committed over 5 full years exclusively to trading XAUUSD (Gold).
🎯 Why Should You Copy This Signal?
-
Ultimate Specialization (XAUUSD Focus): For the past 5 years, my entire focus has been on one pair: XAUUSD (Gold). Observing and documenting its behavior across all market conditions has given me a deep, inherent understanding of its "rhythm and personality," making my trading decisions highly intuitive and informed.
-
The Main Portfolio (Real Commitment): The Copy Trade signal you are following is my primary trading account, not a secondary or experimental portfolio. This demonstrates my full confidence and commitment to my strategy and ensures that I treat every trade with the utmost seriousness.
-
Clear Compounding Target: We aim for sustainable growth with a daily target of 5% per day using the power of Compounding. This approach is designed to grow your portfolio steadily over the long term. (Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Please manage your risk responsibly.)
-
Trading as a Profession: As a Full-Time Trader based in Thailand, I have the necessary time and concentration to continuously monitor the market and manage all trades effectively.
💡 Our Strategy (Added Value)
My strategy primarily focuses on Technical Analysis blended with reading the market's Sentiment. Crucially, I prioritize Rigorous Risk Management in every single order. A clear Stop Loss is defined for all positions to protect the capital of every follower.
🔥 Ready to grow your portfolio alongside the King of Assets (Gold)?
Click to Follow (Copy) Today and let's achieve that 5% daily growth target together!
Risk Warning: Trading involves substantial risk. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved before investing and only trade with capital you can afford to lose.