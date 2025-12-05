SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / XAUUSD Gold Scalper Dominator
Jeffrey Valentino

XAUUSD Gold Scalper Dominator

Jeffrey Valentino
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 8%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
36
Bénéfice trades:
35 (97.22%)
Perte trades:
1 (2.78%)
Meilleure transaction:
8.42 USD
Pire transaction:
-11.71 USD
Bénéfice brut:
51.28 USD (2 355 pips)
Perte brute:
-14.42 USD (581 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
32 (38.03 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
38.03 USD (32)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.45
Activité de trading:
15.74%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
49.76%
Dernier trade:
46 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
36
Temps de détention moyen:
9 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
3.10
Longs trades:
34 (94.44%)
Courts trades:
2 (5.56%)
Facteur de profit:
3.56
Rendement attendu:
1.02 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.47 USD
Perte moyenne:
-14.42 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-11.71 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-11.71 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
7.81%
Algo trading:
91%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.12 USD
Maximal:
11.89 USD (2.34%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
2.32% (11.78 USD)
Par fonds propres:
17.25% (87.08 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 35
EURUSD 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 37
EURUSD 0
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.8K
EURUSD 9
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +8.42 USD
Pire transaction: -12 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 32
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +38.03 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -11.71 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.31 × 113
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.48 × 93
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.50 × 4
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
TickmillUK-Live
0.71 × 21
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.89 × 4911
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
PacificUnionLLC-Live
1.07 × 14
Exness-MT5Real8
1.27 × 463
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
Exness-MT5Real3
1.51 × 67
MarketEquityInc-Live
1.56 × 54
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.68 × 19
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.70 × 600
106 plus...
Tired of flashy signals that blow accounts? Welcome to XAUUSD Gold Scalper Dominator – a disciplined, high-precision XAUUSD scalping strategy built for consistent growth in 2025 and beyond.

What you get:

  • Pure Gold (XAUUSD) focus – no distractions, no random pairs
  • Smooth, professional equity curve with strong recovery factor
  • Aggressive yet controlled drawdown – we respect risk
  • Active trailing system that locks profits on big moves
  • Smart multi-layer filtering (price action + momentum + volatility guards)
  • One of the cleanest Gold performances you’ll see on MQL5

Minimum recommended deposit: $300 (0.01 lots) Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended Account type: Any (Raw/ECN preferred for tight spreads)

This is not gambling. This is not a martingale. This is institutional-grade Gold scalping refined over years of live trading.

Join the few who trade Gold the right way. Limited slots available – serious investors only.

Welcome aboard. Let’s print together in 2025. See you on the leaderboards.


Aucun avis
2025.12.08 14:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.08 14:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.08 13:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.08 13:26
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.08 04:17
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.08 04:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.05 23:09
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.05 23:09
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.05 23:09
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.05 23:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.05 23:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
