|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|35
|EURUSD
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|37
|EURUSD
|0
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.8K
|EURUSD
|9
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.31 × 113
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.48 × 93
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.50 × 2
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.50 × 4
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.71 × 21
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.89 × 4911
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|1.07 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.27 × 463
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.46 × 224
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|1.51 × 67
|
MarketEquityInc-Live
|1.56 × 54
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|1.68 × 19
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|1.70 × 600
Tired of flashy signals that blow accounts? Welcome to XAUUSD Gold Scalper Dominator – a disciplined, high-precision XAUUSD scalping strategy built for consistent growth in 2025 and beyond.
What you get:
- Pure Gold (XAUUSD) focus – no distractions, no random pairs
- Smooth, professional equity curve with strong recovery factor
- Aggressive yet controlled drawdown – we respect risk
- Active trailing system that locks profits on big moves
- Smart multi-layer filtering (price action + momentum + volatility guards)
- One of the cleanest Gold performances you’ll see on MQL5
Minimum recommended deposit: $300 (0.01 lots) Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended Account type: Any (Raw/ECN preferred for tight spreads)
This is not gambling. This is not a martingale. This is institutional-grade Gold scalping refined over years of live trading.
Join the few who trade Gold the right way. Limited slots available – serious investors only.
Welcome aboard. Let’s print together in 2025. See you on the leaderboards.
