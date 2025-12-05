- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
84
Bénéfice trades:
60 (71.42%)
Perte trades:
24 (28.57%)
Meilleure transaction:
77.55 USD
Pire transaction:
-48.90 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 571.40 USD (298 961 pips)
Perte brute:
-462.08 USD (223 556 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
12 (321.35 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
321.35 USD (12)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.59
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
9 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
82
Temps de détention moyen:
2 heures
Facteur de récupération:
9.34
Longs trades:
26 (30.95%)
Courts trades:
58 (69.05%)
Facteur de profit:
3.40
Rendement attendu:
13.21 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
26.19 USD
Perte moyenne:
-19.25 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-72.41 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-72.41 USD (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
24.62%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1.89 USD
Maximal:
118.81 USD (4.21%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAGUSD
|51
|XAUUSD
|17
|BTCUSD
|6
|USOIL
|4
|USDJPY
|4
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAGUSD
|1K
|XAUUSD
|109
|BTCUSD
|19
|USOIL
|-2
|USDJPY
|17
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAGUSD
|8.8K
|XAUUSD
|30K
|BTCUSD
|-21K
|USOIL
|-50
|USDJPY
|664
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +77.55 USD
Pire transaction: -49 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 12
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +321.35 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -72.41 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real8" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
FXView-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 3
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.00 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.45 × 137
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|1.00 × 66
|
Weltrade-Real
|1.71 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.38 × 26
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|4.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|5.05 × 62
|
Exness-MT5Real
|5.13 × 15
|
RoboForex-Pro
|6.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|6.00 × 1
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|9.50 × 12
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|11.78 × 68
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|12.01 × 4325
|
Bybit-Live
|12.33 × 3
|
XMGlobal-MT5 8
|13.00 × 1
|
Opogroup-Server1
|15.63 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|17.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|20.34 × 38
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|21.80 × 5
Strategy Overview
This strategy focuses on short-term trading and actively monitoring market volatility to capture consistent profit opportunities. Risk is controlled through position sizing, careful entry timing, and disciplined trade management.
Performance Target
• Monthly profit target: 20–30%
• Controlled drawdown through strict risk exposure limits
• Designed for stable, sustainable growth
Trading Style
• Short-term entries following volatility and trend micro-patterns
• Positions managed manually based on real-time market conditions
• Flexible holding time, including overnight positions when appropriate
•This strategy is ideal for investors who want stable monthly returns with a professional and adaptive trading approach.
