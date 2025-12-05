Strategy Overview

This strategy focuses on short-term trading and actively monitoring market volatility to capture consistent profit opportunities. Risk is controlled through position sizing, careful entry timing, and disciplined trade management.





Performance Target

• Monthly profit target: 20–30%

• Controlled drawdown through strict risk exposure limits

• Designed for stable, sustainable growth





Trading Style

• Short-term entries following volatility and trend micro-patterns

• Positions managed manually based on real-time market conditions

• Flexible holding time, including overnight positions when appropriate

•This strategy is ideal for investors who want stable monthly returns with a professional and adaptive trading approach.