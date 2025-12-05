SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Perfect Momentum
Teoh Kheng Swee

Perfect Momentum

Teoh Kheng Swee
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
0%
ValutradesSeychelles-Real
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
6
Bénéfice trades:
5 (83.33%)
Perte trades:
1 (16.67%)
Meilleure transaction:
4.16 USD
Pire transaction:
-2.92 USD
Bénéfice brut:
14.45 USD (1 473 pips)
Perte brute:
-2.92 USD (286 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
4 (13.52 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
13.52 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.79
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
13 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
6
Temps de détention moyen:
6 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
3.95
Longs trades:
5 (83.33%)
Courts trades:
1 (16.67%)
Facteur de profit:
4.95
Rendement attendu:
1.92 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.89 USD
Perte moyenne:
-2.92 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-2.92 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-2.92 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
20.96%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1.99 USD
Maximal:
2.92 USD (5.22%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 12
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +4.16 USD
Pire transaction: -3 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +13.52 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -2.92 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ValutradesSeychelles-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

RoboForex-ECN
2.32 × 47
XMGlobal-Real 2
14.60 × 15
Dear Investors,


Perfect Momentum is a signal that traded Gold Pair (XAUUSD) with 15 min time frame. 

It has low frequency trading (1 week about 4-7 trades) with high profits per trade (Please refer trading history). 

It has dynamic stoploss and take profits feature and it did not use any martingale, grid, averaging or any dangerous technique that can wipe out account balance. 


Thank you and Regards.  Wish you all the best in earning profits. 

Aucun avis
2025.12.05 01:20
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.05 01:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.05 01:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
