- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|12
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ValutradesSeychelles-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.32 × 47
|
XMGlobal-Real 2
|14.60 × 15
Dear Investors,
Perfect Momentum is a signal that traded Gold Pair (XAUUSD) with 15 min time frame.
It has low frequency trading (1 week about 4-7 trades) with high profits per trade (Please refer trading history).
It has dynamic stoploss and take profits feature and it did not use any martingale, grid, averaging or any dangerous technique that can wipe out account balance.
Thank you and Regards. Wish you all the best in earning profits.