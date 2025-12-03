- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|28
|XAGUSD
|2
|BTCUSD
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-26
|XAGUSD
|-1
|BTCUSD
|3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-910
|XAGUSD
|-109
|BTCUSD
|6.2K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.00 × 47
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 7
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.14 × 688
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.06 × 3428
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.28 × 452
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.34 × 244
|
Exness-MT5Real35
|1.50 × 36
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|1.53 × 15
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
Gold (XAUUSD) scalping signals, focused on quick, high-probability setups with active risk management.
Copying requirement: Your account balance must be at least 50% of my current balance to follow my signals properly (to help keep risk and position sizing aligned).
Risk notice: Trading involves risk and drawdowns can occur. Past performance doesn’t guarantee future results—use only funds you can afford to lose.
