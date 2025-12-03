SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / ITP6 Gold Scalping
Waseem Ejaz

ITP6 Gold Scalping

Waseem Ejaz
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 50 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -56%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
33
Bénéfice trades:
19 (57.57%)
Perte trades:
14 (42.42%)
Meilleure transaction:
20.92 USD
Pire transaction:
-86.70 USD
Bénéfice brut:
100.82 USD (430 914 pips)
Perte brute:
-212.01 USD (5 009 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
4 (30.88 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
30.88 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.18
Activité de trading:
5.42%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
70.37%
Dernier trade:
22 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
31
Temps de détention moyen:
5 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
-0.74
Longs trades:
20 (60.61%)
Courts trades:
13 (39.39%)
Facteur de profit:
0.48
Rendement attendu:
-3.37 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
5.31 USD
Perte moyenne:
-15.14 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-34.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-86.70 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
-55.59%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
119.43 USD
Maximal:
149.41 USD (64.97%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
64.92% (149.41 USD)
Par fonds propres:
38.84% (89.25 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 28
XAGUSD 2
BTCUSD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -26
XAGUSD -1
BTCUSD 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -910
XAGUSD -109
BTCUSD 6.2K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +20.92 USD
Pire transaction: -87 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +30.88 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -34.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 47
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.14 × 688
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.06 × 3428
Exness-MT5Real8
1.28 × 452
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.34 × 244
Exness-MT5Real35
1.50 × 36
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.53 × 15
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
96 plus...
Gold (XAUUSD) scalping signals, focused on quick, high-probability setups with active risk management.

Copying requirement: Your account balance must be at least 50% of my current balance to follow my signals properly (to help keep risk and position sizing aligned).

Risk notice: Trading involves risk and drawdowns can occur. Past performance doesn’t guarantee future results—use only funds you can afford to lose.


Aucun avis
2025.12.04 16:52
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.04 15:52
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.04 14:43
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.03 18:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.03 18:11
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.03 17:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.03 16:02
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.03 14:02
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.03 14:02
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.03 14:02
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.03 13:06
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.03 13:06
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.03 13:06
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.03 13:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.03 13:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
ITP6 Gold Scalping
50 USD par mois
-56%
0
0
USD
89
USD
1
0%
33
57%
5%
0.47
-3.37
USD
65%
1:500
Copier

