SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Donaldson R F
Donaldson Rassolim Filho

Donaldson R F

Donaldson Rassolim Filho
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 20%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
39
Bénéfice trades:
29 (74.35%)
Perte trades:
10 (25.64%)
Meilleure transaction:
1.77 USD
Pire transaction:
-3.53 USD
Bénéfice brut:
21.14 USD (2 170 pips)
Perte brute:
-10.93 USD (1 090 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
8 (4.55 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
5.07 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.26
Activité de trading:
72.32%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
16.77%
Dernier trade:
1 une heure avant
Trades par semaine:
40
Temps de détention moyen:
30 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
2.51
Longs trades:
17 (43.59%)
Courts trades:
22 (56.41%)
Facteur de profit:
1.93
Rendement attendu:
0.26 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.73 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1.09 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-1.79 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-3.53 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
20.33%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.01 USD
Maximal:
4.06 USD (6.91%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
6.91% (4.06 USD)
Par fonds propres:
2.48% (1.47 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 34
NZDCAD 2
GBPUSD 2
AUDNZD 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 12
NZDCAD 1
GBPUSD -4
AUDNZD 0
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.2K
NZDCAD 140
GBPUSD -351
AUDNZD 72
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1.77 USD
Pire transaction: -4 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 6
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +4.55 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1.79 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Server01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 6
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.25 × 8
itexsys-Platform
0.43 × 7
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
Exness-MT5Real3
0.60 × 25
VTMarkets-Live
0.67 × 128
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.72 × 5597
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.88 × 5570
Exness-MT5Real8
0.93 × 902
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.00 × 21
LiteFinance-MT5
1.00 × 1
134 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

This signal was developed for both MT4 and MT5, designed especially for traders who are just starting out. The strategy focuses on taking small, consistent profits on each trade. Losses, when they occur, tend to be slightly larger than the individual gains, but they are recovered quickly through a series of consecutive profitable trades. The goal is to keep the account in steady, long-term growth.

The profit expectation is strong when the market behaves within normal conditions. Unfortunately, today’s markets can often be chaotic. During periods of high risk or major global shifts, the strategy naturally opens fewer trades, prioritizing safety and capital preservation.


Aucun avis
2025.12.03 09:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Donaldson R F
30 USD par mois
20%
0
0
USD
60
USD
1
100%
39
74%
72%
1.93
0.26
USD
7%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.