With many years of professional trading experience, I specialize in developing and executing disciplined strategies across gold and major forex markets. My approach is built on strict risk management, consistent execution, and data-driven decision-making. In addition to discretionary market expertise, I leverage advanced algorithmic trading (EA) systems to enhance efficiency, remove emotional bias, and capture high-probability opportunities around the clock. My trading framework emphasizes capital preservation, controlled exposure, and stable long-term growth. By combining professional market insight with robust automated systems, I aim to deliver a strategy that is transparent, reliable, and optimized for consistent performance in both trending and volatile market conditions.

