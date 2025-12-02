- Croissance
Trades:
27
Bénéfice trades:
24 (88.88%)
Perte trades:
3 (11.11%)
Meilleure transaction:
121.00 USD
Pire transaction:
-149.80 USD
Bénéfice brut:
839.55 USD (31 401 pips)
Perte brute:
-359.80 USD (21 489 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
9 (379.12 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
379.12 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.32
Activité de trading:
72.87%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
158.25%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
29
Temps de détention moyen:
14 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
3.20
Longs trades:
6 (22.22%)
Courts trades:
21 (77.78%)
Facteur de profit:
2.33
Rendement attendu:
17.77 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
34.98 USD
Perte moyenne:
-119.93 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-149.80 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-149.80 USD (1)
Algo trading:
7%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
149.80 USD (2.76%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
7.00% (149.80 USD)
Par fonds propres:
72.66% (3 161.78 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|25
|GBPUSD
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|450
|GBPUSD
|11
|USDCHF
|18
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|9.8K
|GBPUSD
|36
|USDCHF
|48
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +121.00 USD
Pire transaction: -150 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 9
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +379.12 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -149.80 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 3
|
mForex-REAL
|0.00 × 4
|
360Capital-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
AM-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CedarLLC-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
NgelPartners-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
LandFX-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 5
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 3 Server
|0.00 × 2
|
BenchMark-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 9
|
XM.COM-Real 17
|0.00 × 3
|
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpenUK-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
RoyalPlatforms-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
XMTrading-Real 7
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-Real 26
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.00 × 4
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
|0.00 × 9
|
QuantixFS-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.00 × 2
With many years of professional trading experience, I specialize in developing and executing disciplined strategies across gold and major forex markets. My approach is built on strict risk management, consistent execution, and data-driven decision-making. In addition to discretionary market expertise, I leverage advanced algorithmic trading (EA) systems to enhance efficiency, remove emotional bias, and capture high-probability opportunities around the clock. My trading framework emphasizes capital preservation, controlled exposure, and stable long-term growth. By combining professional market insight with robust automated systems, I aim to deliver a strategy that is transparent, reliable, and optimized for consistent performance in both trending and volatile market conditions.
