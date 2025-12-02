SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / TitanEdge Fund
Qingsong Lin

TitanEdge Fund

Qingsong Lin
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 22%
Exness-Real
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
27
Bénéfice trades:
24 (88.88%)
Perte trades:
3 (11.11%)
Meilleure transaction:
121.00 USD
Pire transaction:
-149.80 USD
Bénéfice brut:
839.55 USD (31 401 pips)
Perte brute:
-359.80 USD (21 489 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
9 (379.12 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
379.12 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.32
Activité de trading:
72.87%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
158.25%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
29
Temps de détention moyen:
14 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
3.20
Longs trades:
6 (22.22%)
Courts trades:
21 (77.78%)
Facteur de profit:
2.33
Rendement attendu:
17.77 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
34.98 USD
Perte moyenne:
-119.93 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-149.80 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-149.80 USD (1)
Algo trading:
7%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
149.80 USD (2.76%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
7.00% (149.80 USD)
Par fonds propres:
72.66% (3 161.78 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 25
GBPUSD 1
USDCHF 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 450
GBPUSD 11
USDCHF 18
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 9.8K
GBPUSD 36
USDCHF 48
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +121.00 USD
Pire transaction: -150 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 9
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +379.12 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -149.80 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 3
mForex-REAL
0.00 × 4
360Capital-Real
0.00 × 2
AM-Live2
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
CedarLLC-Real2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
NgelPartners-Live
0.00 × 1
LandFX-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 5
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 3 Server
0.00 × 2
BenchMark-Real
0.00 × 2
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 9
XM.COM-Real 17
0.00 × 3
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
0.00 × 2
FXOpenUK-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 2
RoyalPlatforms-Real
0.00 × 2
XMTrading-Real 7
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 26
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.00 × 4
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
0.00 × 9
QuantixFS-Live2
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.00 × 2
403 plus...
With many years of professional trading experience, I specialize in developing and executing disciplined strategies across gold and major forex markets. My approach is built on strict risk management, consistent execution, and data-driven decision-making. In addition to discretionary market expertise, I leverage advanced algorithmic trading (EA) systems to enhance efficiency, remove emotional bias, and capture high-probability opportunities around the clock. My trading framework emphasizes capital preservation, controlled exposure, and stable long-term growth. By combining professional market insight with robust automated systems, I aim to deliver a strategy that is transparent, reliable, and optimized for consistent performance in both trending and volatile market conditions.
Aucun avis
2025.12.02 16:21
High current drawdown in 56% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.02 16:21
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.02 13:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.02 12:03
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.02 12:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.02 12:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
TitanEdge Fund
30 USD par mois
22%
0
0
USD
4.4K
USD
1
7%
27
88%
73%
2.33
17.77
USD
73%
1:200
