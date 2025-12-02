SignauxSections
Muhammad Wasim

R Traders Pvt Ldt

Muhammad Wasim
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 5%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
2
Bénéfice trades:
1 (50.00%)
Perte trades:
1 (50.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
7.15 USD
Pire transaction:
-2.40 USD
Bénéfice brut:
7.15 USD (222 pips)
Perte brute:
-2.40 USD (48 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
1 (7.15 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
7.15 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.52
Activité de trading:
80.54%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
31.85%
Dernier trade:
8 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
3
Temps de détention moyen:
3 heures
Facteur de récupération:
1.98
Longs trades:
1 (50.00%)
Courts trades:
1 (50.00%)
Facteur de profit:
2.98
Rendement attendu:
2.38 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
7.15 USD
Perte moyenne:
-2.40 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-2.40 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-2.40 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
4.75%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
2.40 USD (2.24%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
2.24% (2.40 USD)
Par fonds propres:
4.43% (4.75 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USDJPYm 1
EURUSDm 1
1
1
1
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USDJPYm 7
EURUSDm -2
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USDJPYm 222
EURUSDm -48
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +7.15 USD
Pire transaction: -2 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +7.15 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -2.40 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real31" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Eleven years ago, I began my journey in trading. In the first four years, I experienced significant losses repeatedly in forex trading. However, I persevered and continued to trade. Today, I can confidently say that I trade like a professional. This social trading account has three main objectives: first, it was created for individuals who are interested in trading but lack the time to do it themselves. Second, it serves those who have no prior experience in trading. Lastly, it is for those who seek to earn money to meet their needs.

I treat $100 as if it were $1000. I initiate a single trade with both a stop-loss and a take-profit. Daily, I typically engage in one or two trades, with my stop-loss set between 1% and 3% and my take-profit ranging from 3% to 5% each day. I avoid making irrational and high-risk trades in an attempt to recover losses caused by the market. I maintain a calm and energized demeanor every day while trading.
Aucun avis
2025.12.02 07:31
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.02 07:31
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.02 07:31
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Copier

