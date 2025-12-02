Eleven years ago, I began my journey in trading. In the first four years, I experienced significant losses repeatedly in forex trading. However, I persevered and continued to trade. Today, I can confidently say that I trade like a professional. This social trading account has three main objectives: first, it was created for individuals who are interested in trading but lack the time to do it themselves. Second, it serves those who have no prior experience in trading. Lastly, it is for those who seek to earn money to meet their needs.





I treat $100 as if it were $1000. I initiate a single trade with both a stop-loss and a take-profit. Daily, I typically engage in one or two trades, with my stop-loss set between 1% and 3% and my take-profit ranging from 3% to 5% each day. I avoid making irrational and high-risk trades in an attempt to recover losses caused by the market. I maintain a calm and energized demeanor every day while trading.