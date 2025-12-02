- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|17
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|5
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|4.1K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real6" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.14 × 187
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|2.81 × 48
|
ZeroMarkets-Live
|13.59 × 29
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|18.23 × 13
Prime Cross FX – Stable Swing Trading on EURUSD, EURCAD, USDCADWelcome to Prime Cross FX, a professional swing trading signal designed to maximize profit while managing risk. This EA trades three major FX pairs: EURUSD, EURCAD, and USDCAD, using a smart trend-following and market structure strategy.
Key Features:
-
Automated trading with disciplined risk management
-
Trades only high-probability setups (no martingale, no grid)
-
Uses order blocks, fair value gaps, and structure breaks for precise entries
-
Recommended risk: 5% per trade (adjustable by your preference)
-
Works on real accounts, fully compatible with MT5 brokers
Performance Highlights:
-
Focused on stable, consistent growth rather than high-risk bursts
-
All trades are transparent; you can monitor every entry, stop-loss, and take-profit
Why Subscribe:
-
Copy trades automatically to your account
-
Avoid emotional trading
-
Take advantage of a tested swing trading strategy on major pairs
Important Notes:
-
Only for real accounts
-
Subscription includes all three pairs; trades may open simultaneously
-
Trading involves risk. Please manage your risk and trade responsibly
USD
USD
USD