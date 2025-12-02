Prime Cross FX – Stable Swing Trading on EURUSD, EURCAD, USDCAD

Welcome to, a professional swing trading signal designed to maximize profit while managing risk. This EA trades: EURUSD, EURCAD, and USDCAD, using a smart trend-following and market structure strategy.

Key Features:

Automated trading with disciplined risk management

Trades only high-probability setups (no martingale, no grid)

Uses order blocks, fair value gaps, and structure breaks for precise entries

Recommended risk: 5% per trade (adjustable by your preference)

Works on real accounts, fully compatible with MT5 brokers

Performance Highlights:

Focused on stable, consistent growth rather than high-risk bursts

All trades are transparent; you can monitor every entry, stop-loss, and take-profit

Why Subscribe:

Copy trades automatically to your account

Avoid emotional trading

Take advantage of a tested swing trading strategy on major pairs

Important Notes:

Only for real accounts

Subscription includes all three pairs; trades may open simultaneously

Trading involves risk. Please manage your risk and trade responsibly



