Duc Tam Nguyen

Prime Cross FX

Duc Tam Nguyen
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 35 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 3%
Exness-MT5Real6
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
17
Bénéfice trades:
8 (47.05%)
Perte trades:
9 (52.94%)
Meilleure transaction:
4.32 USD
Pire transaction:
-7.71 USD
Bénéfice brut:
22.30 USD (16 552 pips)
Perte brute:
-17.23 USD (12 474 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
5 (10.80 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
10.80 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.11
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
4.41%
Dernier trade:
5 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
3
Temps de détention moyen:
6 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
0.66
Longs trades:
10 (58.82%)
Courts trades:
7 (41.18%)
Facteur de profit:
1.29
Rendement attendu:
0.30 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.79 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1.91 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
7 (-6.99 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-7.71 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
3.33%
Algo trading:
36%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
7.71 USD
Maximal:
7.71 USD (3.86%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
5.96% (6.99 USD)
Par fonds propres:
2.39% (4.81 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 17
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 5
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 4.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +4.32 USD
Pire transaction: -8 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +10.80 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -6.99 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real6" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-MT5Real17
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real7
1.14 × 187
Exness-MT5Real8
2.81 × 48
ZeroMarkets-Live
13.59 × 29
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
18.23 × 13
Prime Cross FX – Stable Swing Trading on EURUSD, EURCAD, USDCAD

Welcome to Prime Cross FX, a professional swing trading signal designed to maximize profit while managing risk. This EA trades three major FX pairs: EURUSD, EURCAD, and USDCAD, using a smart trend-following and market structure strategy.

Key Features:

  • Automated trading with disciplined risk management

  • Trades only high-probability setups (no martingale, no grid)

  • Uses order blocks, fair value gaps, and structure breaks for precise entries

  • Recommended risk: 5% per trade (adjustable by your preference)

  • Works on real accounts, fully compatible with MT5 brokers

Performance Highlights:

  • Focused on stable, consistent growth rather than high-risk bursts

  • All trades are transparent; you can monitor every entry, stop-loss, and take-profit

Why Subscribe:

  • Copy trades automatically to your account

  • Avoid emotional trading

  • Take advantage of a tested swing trading strategy on major pairs

Important Notes:

  • Only for real accounts

  • Subscription includes all three pairs; trades may open simultaneously

  • Trading involves risk. Please manage your risk and trade responsibly


Aucun avis
2025.12.04 20:02
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
2025.12.02 04:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.02 04:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
