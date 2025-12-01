- Croissance
Trades:
26
Bénéfice trades:
10 (38.46%)
Perte trades:
16 (61.54%)
Meilleure transaction:
7.07 EUR
Pire transaction:
-23.81 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
23.11 EUR (2 678 pips)
Perte brute:
-88.54 EUR (9 540 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
2 (3.47 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
7.07 EUR (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.38
Activité de trading:
66.88%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
74.74%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
5
Temps de détention moyen:
10 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.88
Longs trades:
22 (84.62%)
Courts trades:
4 (15.38%)
Facteur de profit:
0.26
Rendement attendu:
-2.52 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
2.31 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-5.53 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-45.70 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-45.70 EUR (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
-21.25%
Algo trading:
7%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
65.43 EUR
Maximal:
74.42 EUR (23.51%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
23.48% (74.42 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
1.60% (3.98 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD
|26
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD
|-75
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD
|-6.9K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +7.07 EUR
Pire transaction: -24 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +3.47 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -45.70 EUR
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Capital.com-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
Welcome to my premium trading signal!This signal is powered by an advanced, highly refined market-structure engine designed to trade with precision, discipline, and clear market direction. No random entries, no gambling — only professional, rule-based execution.The system uses a proven combination of:Strict entries only at confirmed market reactionsDynamic stop-loss protection with intelligent trailingSmart trend and momentum filters, ensuring trades only occur when the market truly shows directionConsistent risk management for long-term stabilityClean, transparent execution — no overtradingThere is no martingale, no grid, no reckless risk-stacking.Every trade is based on real market movement, using structure, trend clarity, and refined swing-logic.📌 System Objective:To achieve stable, controlled profit phases by reacting to genuine market conditions and well-defined structural trends.📌 Benefits for subscribers:Clear trend detectionStrong exit logic for profit protectionReliable filtering against sideways marketsFewer but higher-quality tradesWorks well on lower & mid timeframesFully automated position protectionIf you want a signal that is clean, logical, and built for long-term performance, this is the one.Join now and benefit from a disciplined, structured trading methodology backed by real market behaviour.
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
30 USD par mois
-21%
0
0
USD
USD
243
EUR
EUR
4
7%
26
38%
67%
0.26
-2.52
EUR
EUR
23%
1:30