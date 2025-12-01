- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
1
Bénéfice trades:
1 (100.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
6.70 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
6.70 USD (67 pips)
Perte brute:
0.00 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
1 (6.70 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
6.70 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.00
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
1
Temps de détention moyen:
29 secondes
Facteur de récupération:
0.00
Longs trades:
1 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
n/a
Rendement attendu:
6.70 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
6.70 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|67
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +6.70 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +6.70 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.88 × 17
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.92 × 13
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.07 × 3419
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.28 × 451
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.46 × 224
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.59 × 29311
This live signal is traded 100% automatically by Golden Scalper AI, an AI-driven scalping system built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. All development, live trading, and backtests have been done on IC Markets, so for the closest possible match to the signal’s performance, a low-spread ECN IC Markets account is strongly recommended. The system focuses on accuracy, consistency, and disciplined risk, taking a maximum of 1 trade per day and trading only during high-probability, high-liquidity conditions. It uses AI market filtering and smart scalping logic to capture fast moves during active sessions, with no martingale, no grid, and no dangerous recovery systems. Golden Scalper AI can be configured to be prop-firm friendly when used with sensible percentage-based risk, making it suitable for both personal accounts and funded challenges. Please note that trading involves significant risk, past performance does not guarantee future results, and you should only use risk settings that match your own risk tolerance.
