Armin Heshmat

Daricco PAMM

Armin Heshmat
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
0%
VTMarkets-Live 5
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
18
Bénéfice trades:
8 (44.44%)
Perte trades:
10 (55.56%)
Meilleure transaction:
64.74 USD
Pire transaction:
-1.15 USD
Bénéfice brut:
248.76 USD (242 806 pips)
Perte brute:
-4.52 USD (2 818 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
4 (108.69 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
110.72 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.68
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
5 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
18
Temps de détention moyen:
15 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
109.04
Longs trades:
10 (55.56%)
Courts trades:
8 (44.44%)
Facteur de profit:
55.04
Rendement attendu:
13.57 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
31.10 USD
Perte moyenne:
-0.45 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-1.44 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-2.24 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
6.56%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
2.24 USD (0.11%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
BTCUSD 18
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 244
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 240K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VTMarkets-Live 5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

⚜️Daricco  PAMM offer 


🔰1. First step registr with this link in broker :  

https://www.vtmarkets.com/trade-now/?affid=9290020

—————————

🔰2. After registration, you should open a (( PAMM investor Mt4 account )) and deposit it .

————————

🔰3. Then you will register there with the link I shared for the PAMM account and connect yourself to the ((Crypto Killer ,Gold Killer offer))


Link PAMM :  

https://pamm7.vtmarkets.com/app/join/1064/6extz5wa


⚠️ Please note that only send requests to Crypto Killer, Gold Killer offer.


⚠️ Please note that you must enter your PAMM investor  account information, which includes 

((login, password, and live server )) to log in to PAMM account and see the offer.

—————————-

🔰5. Please request the offer I shared with you and let me know so I can accept you to connect to my PAMM account.
If you have any questions please contact us:

Contact

Telegram : https://t.me/Dariccoowner

Telegram Channel:  https://t.me/enzofxea

WhatsApp: +4915203508972

2025.12.01 01:42
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.01 01:42
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
