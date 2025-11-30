SignauxSections
Hazman Hatadi

SuperFX

Hazman Hatadi
0 avis
2 semaines
0 / 0 USD
0%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
6
Bénéfice trades:
4 (66.66%)
Perte trades:
2 (33.33%)
Meilleure transaction:
99.14 USD
Pire transaction:
-100.40 USD
Bénéfice brut:
392.86 USD (20 000 pips)
Perte brute:
-200.80 USD (10 000 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
4 (392.86 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
392.86 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.34
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
1.23%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
6
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
0.96
Longs trades:
4 (66.67%)
Courts trades:
2 (33.33%)
Facteur de profit:
1.96
Rendement attendu:
32.01 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
98.22 USD
Perte moyenne:
-100.40 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-200.80 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-200.80 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
6.40%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
200.80 USD
Maximal:
200.80 USD (6.69%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 192
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 10K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +99.14 USD
Pire transaction: -100 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +392.86 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -200.80 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "MaxrichGroup-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

This channel uses a follow-the-trend strategy with a swing-trading approach – it is not scalping and not martingale.

Every signal is shared with both Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss L), so you can follow calmly with predefined risk.

🧠 System Characteristics

  • Pure trend-following: trades are aligned with the dominant market trend.

  • No martingale or aggressive averaging; position sizing follows risk management rules.

  • All trades come with clear TP & SL from the start.

⚠️ Risk Warning – Please Read

  • Copy trading can and will have losing trades, floating drawdowns, and bad months.



Aucun avis
2025.11.30 09:49
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.30 09:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.30 09:49
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
