Arvydas Okas

ModusOperandi

Arvydas Okas
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 2%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
8
Bénéfice trades:
6 (75.00%)
Perte trades:
2 (25.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
2.65 USD
Pire transaction:
-6.63 USD
Bénéfice brut:
10.14 USD (53 700 pips)
Perte brute:
-6.93 USD (5 850 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
3 (5.84 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
5.84 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.15
Activité de trading:
23.28%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
11.59%
Dernier trade:
13 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
9
Temps de détention moyen:
12 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
0.46
Longs trades:
5 (62.50%)
Courts trades:
3 (37.50%)
Facteur de profit:
1.46
Rendement attendu:
0.40 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.69 USD
Perte moyenne:
-3.47 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-6.93 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-6.93 USD (2)
Algo trading:
77%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
2.63 USD
Maximal:
6.93 USD (3.39%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
3.39% (6.93 USD)
Par fonds propres:
3.47% (6.84 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
BTCUSD 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 3
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 48K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +2.65 USD
Pire transaction: -7 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +5.84 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -6.93 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
Exness-MT5Real35
0.00 × 25
Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 37
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 5
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real17
0.00 × 6
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 14
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 9
Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 2
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.10 × 29
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.14 × 688
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.55 × 127
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
24.10 × 194
This is a moderate-risk signal aimed at steady but still relatively ambitious gains.

It is a lower-risk smoother-curve cousin of my other signal, which is an all-in high-octane account treated as a daily 1R allocation for hyper growth and withdrawals:

Copy trades of the Revs trading signal for MetaTrader 5 - 30 USD per month - Arvydas Okas

This current signal, ModusOperandi, is not aimed at withdrawals, though they may occur in the absence of open trades, but at compounding.

For minimal latency, the signal is hosted on VPS. Best copying will be achieved via IC Markets servers.

Also advised is subscription to the PaybackFX commission rebates, as trading here is very frequent, with many tight entries, exits and re-entries for optimum riskless positions to hold intraday and occasionally overnight.

Risk is managed at 1-4 pct per trade, but please adjust the risk at your end according to your risk appetite.

Unlike the high-octane Revs, this is a professional grade "daytrading" signal, as opposed to swing signals with holding times extending for days.

Good luck! We're gonna be needing it.

Aucun avis
2025.11.28 20:51
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.28 20:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 19:40
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.28 19:40
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.28 19:40
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.28 18:40
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 18:40
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 18:40
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.28 18:40
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.28 18:40
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
