Francois Jean Louis Morin

CiroScalperEdge

Francois Jean Louis Morin
0 avis
2 semaines
0 / 0 USD
0%
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1:30
Trades:
9
Bénéfice trades:
6 (66.66%)
Perte trades:
3 (33.33%)
Meilleure transaction:
6.04 EUR
Pire transaction:
-8.65 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
21.77 EUR (144 pips)
Perte brute:
-19.23 EUR (76 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
2 (6.90 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
6.90 EUR (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.17
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
9
Temps de détention moyen:
10 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
0.21
Longs trades:
5 (55.56%)
Courts trades:
4 (44.44%)
Facteur de profit:
1.13
Rendement attendu:
0.28 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
3.63 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-6.41 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-8.65 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-8.65 EUR (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.25%
Algo trading:
88%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
7.11 EUR
Maximal:
12.14 EUR (1.21%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD-Z 9
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD-Z 3
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD-Z 68
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +6.04 EUR
Pire transaction: -9 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +6.90 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -8.65 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "AdmiralsGroup-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

CiroScalperEdge – Signal Description 

CiroScalperEdge is a conservative range-scalping algorithm designed exclusively for EUR/USD on M1.
No martingale, no grid, no hedging.
The strategy relies on a combination of AI-based filters, a precise spread-protection system, a fixed Stop Loss, and a strict risk-first execution model.

Backtest Statistics (2023 → Nov 2025)

Period tested: 2 years 11 months
Total return: +84 %
CAGR: ~26 % per year (≈ 2 % monthly average)
Average number of trades: ~400 per year
Drawdown: consistent with a disciplined and low-risk scalping approach
Leverage: moderate, realistic, and fully replicable for subscribers

Trading Style

  • Works only in range conditions (no trend-chasing)

  • Enters positions on micro-pullbacks + volatility contraction patterns

  • Strict spread barrier to avoid bad liquidity periods

  • Fixed SL, no averaging down, no recovery mechanics

  • Positions stay open for seconds to a few minutes

  • Priority is always capital preservation before return

  • Designed for stable and smooth equity curves, not explosive growth

Risk Philosophy

While risk is strictly controlled, no strategy can guarantee absolute capital protection.
CiroScalperEdge is built to emphasize:

  • Stability

  • Discipline

  • Controlled exposure

  • Long-term consistency

No aggressive behaviour. No unrealistic promises.

About the Developer

I have spent 25 years working on trading floors for a major US broker, specializing in short-term execution strategies and market microstructure.
CiroScalperEdge is the result of years of experience in combining scalping discipline with risk-aware automation.


2025.11.28 14:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.28 14:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
