- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD-Z
|9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD-Z
|3
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD-Z
|68
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "AdmiralsGroup-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
CiroScalperEdge – Signal Description
CiroScalperEdge is a conservative range-scalping algorithm designed exclusively for EUR/USD on M1.
No martingale, no grid, no hedging.
The strategy relies on a combination of AI-based filters, a precise spread-protection system, a fixed Stop Loss, and a strict risk-first execution model.
Backtest Statistics (2023 → Nov 2025)
Period tested: 2 years 11 months
Total return: +84 %
CAGR: ~26 % per year (≈ 2 % monthly average)
Average number of trades: ~400 per year
Drawdown: consistent with a disciplined and low-risk scalping approach
Leverage: moderate, realistic, and fully replicable for subscribers
Trading Style
-
Works only in range conditions (no trend-chasing)
-
Enters positions on micro-pullbacks + volatility contraction patterns
-
Strict spread barrier to avoid bad liquidity periods
-
Fixed SL, no averaging down, no recovery mechanics
-
Positions stay open for seconds to a few minutes
-
Priority is always capital preservation before return
-
Designed for stable and smooth equity curves, not explosive growth
Risk Philosophy
While risk is strictly controlled, no strategy can guarantee absolute capital protection.
CiroScalperEdge is built to emphasize:
-
Stability
-
Discipline
-
Controlled exposure
-
Long-term consistency
No aggressive behaviour. No unrealistic promises.
About the Developer
I have spent 25 years working on trading floors for a major US broker, specializing in short-term execution strategies and market microstructure.
CiroScalperEdge is the result of years of experience in combining scalping discipline with risk-aware automation.