Salman Khan

NeuralBTC AI Powered Trading EA

Salman Khan
0 avis
2 semaines
0 / 0 USD
0%
VantageInternational-Live 13
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
65
Bénéfice trades:
28 (43.07%)
Perte trades:
37 (56.92%)
Meilleure transaction:
128.81 USD
Pire transaction:
-36.76 USD
Bénéfice brut:
541.17 USD (1 973 031 pips)
Perte brute:
-302.76 USD (1 527 785 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
7 (33.02 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
371.94 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.15
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
22 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
64
Temps de détention moyen:
1 heure
Facteur de récupération:
1.28
Longs trades:
31 (47.69%)
Courts trades:
34 (52.31%)
Facteur de profit:
1.79
Rendement attendu:
3.67 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
19.33 USD
Perte moyenne:
-8.18 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
11 (-139.73 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-139.73 USD (11)
Croissance mensuelle:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
16%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
186.51 USD (46.31%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
BTCUSD 65
BTCUSD 65
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 238
BTCUSD 238
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 445K
BTCUSD 445K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +128.81 USD
Pire transaction: -37 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 11
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +33.02 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -139.73 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VantageInternational-Live 13" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

🧠 NeuralBTC AI Signals

Live AI-Powered Bitcoin Trading Signals

See the AI in action before you buy.

This signal service showcases the real-time performance of NeuralBTC AI — our neural network-powered Bitcoin trading system. Watch live trades, track results, and see exactly how our AI analyzes the market.

📊 WHAT THIS SIGNAL SHOWS

This is a live demonstration of the NeuralBTC AI Expert Advisor trading BTCUSD in real-time:

✅ Real AI-generated trading signals
✅ Actual entries and exits with SL/TP
✅ Live performance tracking
✅ Transparent trade history

🤖 HOW THE AI WORKS

Our cloud-based neural network analyzes BTCUSD 24/7:

Multi-Timeframe H1, H4, Daily confluence detection
Support & Resistance AI-identified key price levels
Momentum Scoring RSI, MACD, trend strength analysis
Confidence Rating Every signal scored 0-100%
Dynamic Risk AI-calculated SL/TP levels

The AI only trades when confidence is high — no random entries, no overtrading.

📈 SIGNAL CHARACTERISTICS

Metric Details
Symbol BTCUSD
Timeframe Multi-timeframe analysis (H1/H4/D1)
Style Swing & Intraday
Risk Management AI-calculated SL/TP per trade
Trade Frequency Quality over quantity

💡 WHY SUBSCRIBE?

👁️ See Before You Buy

This signal lets you evaluate the AI's performance with real money on the line before purchasing the full EA.

🔍 Transparency

  • Every trade is logged
  • No cherry-picking results
  • Real-time execution, not hindsight

📚 Learn the System

  • Understand how the AI identifies opportunities
  • See the confidence levels that trigger trades
  • Watch risk management in action

🚀 WANT THE FULL EA?

Like what you see? Get the complete NeuralBTC AI Expert Advisor:

🤖 Run the AI on your own account
⚙️ Customize lot size and risk settings
📺 Real-time dashboard with full analysis
🔑 License includes AI server access (no extra fees)

Search: NeuralBTC AI in MQL5 Market
Website: neuralbtc.ai

⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES

  • This signal demonstrates the AI-powered trading mode of NeuralBTC AI
  • Past performance does not guarantee future results
  • The AI adapts to market conditions in real-time
  • Trade frequency varies based on market opportunities

⚖️ RISK DISCLAIMER

Trading Bitcoin involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. This signal is for demonstration purposes to showcase the NeuralBTC AI system.

NeuralBTC AI SignalsWatch the AI trade. See the results. Make your decision.

© 2025 NeuralBTC.ai

Aucun avis
2025.11.27 20:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 20:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
