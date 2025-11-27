SignauxSections
Ahmed Noorul Mustafa Suhawardy

AlgoPips569

Ahmed Noorul Mustafa Suhawardy
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 50 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 6%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
79
Bénéfice trades:
52 (65.82%)
Perte trades:
27 (34.18%)
Meilleure transaction:
3.33 EUR
Pire transaction:
-6.74 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
60.58 EUR (7 322 pips)
Perte brute:
-55.40 EUR (5 553 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
8 (9.53 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
9.53 EUR (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.08
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
35.49%
Dernier trade:
6 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
80
Temps de détention moyen:
6 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
0.23
Longs trades:
79 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
1.09
Rendement attendu:
0.07 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
1.17 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-2.05 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-13.90 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-13.90 EUR (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
6.03%
Algo trading:
97%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
11.71 EUR
Maximal:
22.86 EUR (23.47%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
23.71% (23.19 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
9.20% (8.09 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 79
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +3.33 EUR
Pire transaction: -7 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 8
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +9.53 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -13.90 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-ECN" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
1.90 × 10
Tickmill-Live
3.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.50 × 4
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
Exness-MT5Real
21.33 × 33
RoboForex-ECN
23.15 × 833
Premium Trading Signals – Designed for Consistent Growth and Profits.

🔹 Strategy & Approach

Our signals combine fundamental analysis with powerful technical tools such as Volume VSABollinger Bands and RSI to identify high-probability trading opportunities.

🔹 Risk Management

  • Stop Loss & Stop Trading: Executed with manual precision for better control.

  • Drawdown Control: We aim to keep drawdown within 21%, though in rare conditions (especially Gold and Silver), it may extend up to 31%.
    ⚠️ Please assess your risk tolerance before subscribing.

🔹 Markets Covered

We provide diversified trading signals across:
✅ Stock Indices
✅ Crude Oil
✅ Forex (Major Pairs)
✅ Gold & Silver

🔹 Broker & Compatibility

To ensure smooth execution and avoid discrepancies:

👉 Recommended Broker:

  • ; ;

💰 Account Setup:

  • Master account balance: $500.

  • Two linked strategies:

    • Low-Risk Account: Uses 1/6th of position size (good for conservative traders).

    • Moderate-Risk Account: Uses half of the position size (for higher returns with higher risk).

  • 📌 Recommendation: Adjust your lot size according to your personal risk tolerance.

✨ Subscribe today and join my trading journey for consistent, transparent, and disciplined signals!


⚠️ Important Disclaimer ⚠️
Trading involves significant risk. Anyone who subscribes to or follows my signals does so at their own risk.

👉 I am not responsible for any financial gains or losses you may incur.
👉 Past performance does not guarantee future results.
👉 Please trade only with money you can afford to lose.

By following my signals, you acknowledge that all profits and losses are solely your responsibility.



Aucun avis
2025.11.27 18:12
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.27 17:12
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.27 16:12
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.27 16:12
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 16:12
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
AlgoPips569
50 USD par mois
6%
0
0
USD
91
EUR
1
97%
79
65%
100%
1.09
0.07
EUR
24%
1:500
