|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|79
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|6
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.8K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-ECN" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FXGT-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|1.90 × 10
|
Tickmill-Live
|3.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.50 × 4
|
VantageFX-Live
|15.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|21.15 × 617
|
Exness-MT5Real
|21.33 × 33
|
RoboForex-ECN
|23.15 × 833
🔹 Strategy & Approach
Our signals combine fundamental analysis with powerful technical tools such as Volume VSA, Bollinger Bands and RSI to identify high-probability trading opportunities.
🔹 Risk Management
-
Stop Loss & Stop Trading: Executed with manual precision for better control.
-
Drawdown Control: We aim to keep drawdown within 21%, though in rare conditions (especially Gold and Silver), it may extend up to 31%.
⚠️ Please assess your risk tolerance before subscribing.
🔹 Markets Covered
We provide diversified trading signals across:
✅ Stock Indices
✅ Crude Oil
✅ Forex (Major Pairs)
✅ Gold & Silver
🔹 Broker & Compatibility
To ensure smooth execution and avoid discrepancies:
👉 Recommended Broker:
-
; ;
💰 Account Setup:
-
Master account balance: $500.
-
Two linked strategies:
-
Low-Risk Account: Uses 1/6th of position size (good for conservative traders).
-
Moderate-Risk Account: Uses half of the position size (for higher returns with higher risk).
-
-
📌 Recommendation: Adjust your lot size according to your personal risk tolerance.
✨ Subscribe today and join my trading journey for consistent, transparent, and disciplined signals!
⚠️ Important Disclaimer ⚠️
Trading involves significant risk. Anyone who subscribes to or follows my signals does so at their own risk.
👉 I am not responsible for any financial gains or losses you may incur.
👉 Past performance does not guarantee future results.
👉 Please trade only with money you can afford to lose.
By following my signals, you acknowledge that all profits and losses are solely your responsibility.
