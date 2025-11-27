SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Smart Turtle
Premananth R

Gold Smart Turtle

Premananth R
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -12%
XMGlobal-MT5 13
1:100
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
7
Bénéfice trades:
3 (42.85%)
Perte trades:
4 (57.14%)
Meilleure transaction:
0.96 USD
Pire transaction:
-6.29 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1.89 USD (188 pips)
Perte brute:
-13.85 USD (1 383 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
2 (1.11 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1.11 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.71
Activité de trading:
46.71%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
47.20%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
8
Temps de détention moyen:
10 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
-0.94
Longs trades:
4 (57.14%)
Courts trades:
3 (42.86%)
Facteur de profit:
0.14
Rendement attendu:
-1.71 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.63 USD
Perte moyenne:
-3.46 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-11.57 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-11.57 USD (3)
Algo trading:
50%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
12.74 USD
Maximal:
12.74 USD (12.75%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
12.75% (12.74 USD)
Par fonds propres:
6.59% (6.58 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GOLD 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GOLD -12
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GOLD -1.2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +0.96 USD
Pire transaction: -6 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +1.11 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -11.57 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "XMGlobal-MT5 13" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Gold Smart Turtle — Aggressive yet Capital-Conscious XAUUSD Signal (M5)


Overview

Gold Smart Turtle is an XAUUSD (Gold) trading signal built for consistent, real-market performance on MetaTrader 5. Developed from live-traded strategies and refined with real account data, the system targets high-probability intraday movements on the M5 timeframe.
It avoids reckless methods such as martingale or uncontrolled grid trading. Instead, it uses disciplined position sizing, hard stop-losses, and daily risk limits to maintain controlled drawdown and protect capital.

Core Logic & Edge

The strategy blends momentum-breakout principles with adaptive volatility filters to identify efficient intraday entries.

Key elements include:

  • Confluence of short-term momentum, volatility breakouts, and time-of-day/session filters

  • Dynamic ATR-based stop-losses

  • Volatility-scaled take-profits to maximize favorable moves

  • Time-based exits for stale trades

  • Logic designed for live trading reliability, not curve-fitted backtests

This combination creates a robust system optimized for real market conditions.

Risk Management & Safety Features

The signal includes multiple protective mechanisms:

  • No martingale and no hidden averaging

  • Hard stop-loss and take-profit, dynamically adjusted by volatility

  • Daily maximum loss limit to halt trading on high-risk days

  • Maximum concurrent trade limit

  • Per-trade risk percentage control

  • Broker-agnostic behavior (works with both 2- and 3-digit Gold brokers)

These features create a transparent and controlled risk profile suitable for serious subscribers.

Performance Notes & Transparency

Trades are executed on a real account, with full statistics available on the MQL5 Signals page.
Subscribers can review growth, drawdown, historical trades, and consistency before subscribing.

Important: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Forex and CFDs involve risk.

Recommended Subscriber Setup

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M5 (fixed)

  • Minimum deposit: ~100 USD (adjust risk for account size)

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher preferred

  • Broker: Any MT5 broker (supports all quote formats)

  • Copying: Use MT5’s native Signals subscription system

Customizable Settings (User Parameters)

Subscribers can adjust:

  • Risk per trade (%)

  • Maximum concurrent trades

  • Daily maximum loss (%)

  • ATR multiplier for stop-loss placement

  • Take-profit scaling factor

  • Trading hours/session filters

Each parameter is explained in the user guide and can be tailored to the trader’s preferences and account size.

Support & Updates

Ongoing updates and improvements are provided through MQL5 messaging and the signal page.
Subscribers are encouraged to test on a demo account before running the system live.

Important Disclaimers

Trading financial instruments involves significant risk.
Gold Smart Turtle is provided as is, and users are responsible for their own account management, risk settings, and capital allocation.
Never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.


Aucun avis
2025.11.27 14:01
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:100 - 1:500
2025.11.27 13:01
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 13:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 13:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Gold Smart Turtle
30 USD par mois
-12%
0
0
USD
90
USD
1
50%
7
42%
47%
0.13
-1.71
USD
13%
1:100
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.