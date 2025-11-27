SignauxSections
Hendra Angga Laksana

Nusantara Astral Capital

Hendra Angga Laksana
0 avis
0 / 0 USD
0%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
0
Bénéfice trades:
0 (0.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
0.00 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
0.00 USD
Perte brute:
0.00 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
0.00 USD (0)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.00
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Facteur de récupération:
0.00
Longs trades:
0 (0.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
n/a
Rendement attendu:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.00 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +0.00 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 0
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +0.00 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FBS-Real-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Nusantara Astral Capital is a disciplined, institutional-style trading strategy designed for investors who prioritize stability, capital preservation, and long-term performance. The system operates across XAUUSD and major Forex pairs using a multi-layer quantitative framework that blends trend alignment, volatility analysis, and strict risk control.

The strategy focuses on precision rather than frequency.
Trades are executed only when the weekly and daily trends align, volatility conditions are favorable, and structural confirmations support a high-probability setup. The system avoids aggressive grid behavior, unlimited martingale, and uncontrolled exposure. Capital protection remains the core priority.

Core Advantages:
• Multi-asset trading: XAUUSD + Major Forex pairs
• Institutional trend mapping on weekly and daily structure
• High-quality entries validated by volatility and market structure
• Controlled position scaling with predefined maximum layers
• Equity-based protection to limit drawdown
• Smooth and stable equity growth designed for serious investors

Trading Logic:
• Instruments traded: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and selected major pairs
• Trades only when trend alignment is confirmed
• Volatility filters prevent exposure during unstable market conditions
• Structural criteria ensure trades are taken only in clean environments
• No over-trading and no forced entries

Risk Management:
• Strict exposure limits
• Adaptive lot sizing based on balance
• Equity protection enabled
• Avoids extreme volatility events
• Built for long-term capital safety and portfolio stability

Subscriber Guidelines:
• Recommended multiplier: 1.0x or lower (depending on your balance)
• No VPS required for subscribers
• Keep your platform connected to ensure proper synchronization
• Auto-renewal is recommended for uninterrupted copying

Philosophy Behind the Name:
Nusantara represents heritage, resilience, and strategic unity.
Astral symbolizes universal balance, clarity, and long-term alignment.
Together, Nusantara Astral Capital reflects a trading philosophy grounded in discipline, precision, and timeless structure — combining modern quantitative logic with deep, foundational principles.

Important Notice:
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Trading carries risk. Subscribers should select settings appropriate to their capital and risk tolerance.


Aucun avis
2025.11.27 09:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 09:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 09:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 09:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
