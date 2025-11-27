This EA generates buy and sell signals using Williams %R , Parabolic SAR, and simple divergence logic. A new signal can occur only once per candle. A buy signal triggers when WPR shows oversold conditions (WPR(2) and either the price is above SAR, WPR is extremely low, or WPR forms a bullish three-bar divergence; a final filter requires WPR. When a buy signal appears, all sell trades on that symbol are closed and a new buy order is opened with a dynamic lot size based on distance from the average entry and the capital-scaling parameter. A sell signal triggers in the opposite overbought conditions (WPR), with confirmation from price being below SAR, WPR being extremely high, or a bearish three-bar divergence; a final filter requires WPR(1) . When a sell signal appears, all buy trades are closed and a dynamically sized sell order is opened. The EA essentially uses WPR oversold/overbought levels, SAR trend direction, and divergence patterns to open positions while closing opposite ones and adjusting lot size automatically.



