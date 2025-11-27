SignauxSections
Challenger II
Anthony Ellis

Challenger II

0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
27
Bénéfice trades:
19 (70.37%)
Perte trades:
8 (29.63%)
Meilleure transaction:
20.58 GBP
Pire transaction:
-6.21 GBP
Bénéfice brut:
145.74 GBP (9 585 pips)
Perte brute:
-33.61 GBP (3 351 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
7 (35.99 GBP)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
39.99 GBP (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.57
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
8 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
27
Temps de détention moyen:
33 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
7.26
Longs trades:
17 (62.96%)
Courts trades:
10 (37.04%)
Facteur de profit:
4.34
Rendement attendu:
4.15 GBP
Bénéfice moyen:
7.67 GBP
Perte moyenne:
-4.20 GBP
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-15.44 GBP)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-15.44 GBP (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
11.21%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
15.44 GBP
Maximal:
15.44 GBP (1.54%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 27
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 145
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 6.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +20.58 GBP
Pire transaction: -6 GBP
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +35.99 GBP
Perte consécutive maximale: -15.44 GBP

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live17" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
2.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live14
4.05 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live06
5.75 × 79
TradersWay-Live
13.00 × 1
This EA generates buy and sell signals using Williams %R , Parabolic SAR, and simple divergence logic. A new signal can occur only once per candle. A buy signal triggers when WPR shows oversold conditions (WPR(2) and either the price is above SAR, WPR is extremely low, or WPR forms a bullish three-bar divergence; a final filter requires WPR. When a buy signal appears, all sell trades on that symbol are closed and a new buy order is opened with a dynamic lot size based on distance from the average entry and the capital-scaling parameter. A sell signal triggers in the opposite overbought conditions (WPR), with confirmation from price being below SAR, WPR being extremely high, or a bearish three-bar divergence; a final filter requires WPR(1) . When a sell signal appears, all buy trades are closed and a dynamically sized sell order is opened. The EA essentially uses WPR oversold/overbought levels, SAR trend direction, and divergence patterns to open positions while closing opposite ones and adjusting lot size automatically.


Aucun avis
2025.11.27 09:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 09:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
