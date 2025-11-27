SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / ONR CORRELATION MASTER REEL ACCOUNT
Onur Erkan Yildiz

ONR CORRELATION MASTER REEL ACCOUNT

Onur Erkan Yildiz
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 8%
FBS-Real
1:400
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
26
Bénéfice trades:
19 (73.07%)
Perte trades:
7 (26.92%)
Meilleure transaction:
17.30 USD
Pire transaction:
-9.30 USD
Bénéfice brut:
97.88 USD (1 605 pips)
Perte brute:
-21.66 USD (1 146 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
4 (29.61 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
29.61 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.52
Activité de trading:
64.18%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
23.81%
Dernier trade:
44 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
36
Temps de détention moyen:
3 heures
Facteur de récupération:
5.44
Longs trades:
13 (50.00%)
Courts trades:
13 (50.00%)
Facteur de profit:
4.52
Rendement attendu:
2.93 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
5.15 USD
Perte moyenne:
-3.09 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-14.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-14.00 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
7.62%
Algo trading:
92%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
14.00 USD (1.36%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
1.36% (14.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
5.96% (64.13 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPUSD 4
EURUSD 4
USDCAD 4
USDCHF 4
XAGUSD 3
XAUUSD 3
GBPJPY 1
EURJPY 1
AUDCAD 1
AUDJPY 1
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 0
EURUSD 19
USDCAD -1
USDCHF 21
XAGUSD 40
XAUUSD -9
GBPJPY 2
EURJPY 3
AUDCAD 0
AUDJPY 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 7
EURUSD 191
USDCAD -14
USDCHF 170
XAGUSD 788
XAUUSD -854
GBPJPY 67
EURJPY 93
AUDCAD -12
AUDJPY 23
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +17.30 USD
Pire transaction: -9 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +29.61 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -14.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FBS-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 2
TengriSecurities-Server
0.00 × 2
MilliniumFortune-Live
0.00 × 2
Garnet-Server
0.00 × 1
SUSHIGlobalInvesting-Live
0.00 × 3
XMGlobal-MT5 8
0.00 × 4
AtriaFinancial-Production
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
0.00 × 7
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 11
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 1
StraitsFutures-ATL Live
0.00 × 2
LandFX-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
0.00 × 6
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.00 × 6
FreshForex-MT5
0.00 × 2
FanHuaGroupLimited-Live
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 33
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 7
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real27
0.00 × 3
VantagePrimeLimited-Live
0.00 × 4
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 3
EGMSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
280 plus...
OFFICIAL SHOWCASE ACCOUNT ($1,000 REAL) This real account was deliberately started with a $1,000 balance to demonstrate how accessible and scalable our systems are for every trader. Portfolio Strategy:

  • 80% ONR CORRELATION MASTER: Statistical Arbitrage & Hedge (Safe Growth)

  • 20% ONR SMART MONEY AI: AI-Based Trend Following (Bonus Profit)

    👉 DOWNLOAD THE ROBOT & COPY THIS SYSTEM: https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/156531


2025.11.28 06:56
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:400 - 1:1000
2025.11.28 06:35 2025.11.28 06:35:57  

OFFICIAL SHOWCASE ACCOUNT ($1,000 REAL) This real account was deliberately started with a $1,000 balance to demonstrate how accessible and scalable our systems are for every trader. Portfolio Strategy: 80% ONR CORRELATION MASTER: Statistical Arbitrage & Hedge (Safe Growth) 20% ONR SMART MONEY AI: AI-Based Trend Following (Bonus Profit) 👉 DOWNLOAD THE ROBOT & COPY THIS SYSTEM: https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/156531

2025.11.28 02:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.27 16:12
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.27 16:12
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.27 06:39
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 06:39
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 06:39
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 06:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 06:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
