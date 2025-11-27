- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|4
|EURUSD
|4
|USDCAD
|4
|USDCHF
|4
|XAGUSD
|3
|XAUUSD
|3
|GBPJPY
|1
|EURJPY
|1
|AUDCAD
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|0
|EURUSD
|19
|USDCAD
|-1
|USDCHF
|21
|XAGUSD
|40
|XAUUSD
|-9
|GBPJPY
|2
|EURJPY
|3
|AUDCAD
|0
|AUDJPY
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|7
|EURUSD
|191
|USDCAD
|-14
|USDCHF
|170
|XAGUSD
|788
|XAUUSD
|-854
|GBPJPY
|67
|EURJPY
|93
|AUDCAD
|-12
|AUDJPY
|23
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FBS-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
TengriSecurities-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
MilliniumFortune-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Garnet-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
SUSHIGlobalInvesting-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
XMGlobal-MT5 8
|0.00 × 4
|
AtriaFinancial-Production
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
|0.00 × 7
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 11
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 1
|
StraitsFutures-ATL Live
|0.00 × 2
|
LandFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 6
|
FreshForex-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
FanHuaGroupLimited-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 33
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 7
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real27
|0.00 × 3
|
VantagePrimeLimited-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 3
|
EGMSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
OFFICIAL SHOWCASE ACCOUNT ($1,000 REAL) This real account was deliberately started with a $1,000 balance to demonstrate how accessible and scalable our systems are for every trader. Portfolio Strategy:
-
80% ONR CORRELATION MASTER: Statistical Arbitrage & Hedge (Safe Growth)
-
20% ONR SMART MONEY AI: AI-Based Trend Following (Bonus Profit)
👉 DOWNLOAD THE ROBOT & COPY THIS SYSTEM: https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/156531
