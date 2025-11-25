- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
29
Bénéfice trades:
23 (79.31%)
Perte trades:
6 (20.69%)
Meilleure transaction:
204.26 USD
Pire transaction:
-161.10 USD
Bénéfice brut:
858.31 USD (17 728 pips)
Perte brute:
-392.10 USD (6 388 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
11 (454.98 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
454.98 USD (11)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.29
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
12 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
11
Temps de détention moyen:
2 heures
Facteur de récupération:
2.33
Longs trades:
18 (62.07%)
Courts trades:
11 (37.93%)
Facteur de profit:
2.19
Rendement attendu:
16.08 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
37.32 USD
Perte moyenne:
-65.35 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-45.59 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-161.10 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
187.67%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
45.59 USD
Maximal:
200.05 USD (39.13%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD
|29
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD
|466
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD
|11K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +204.26 USD
Pire transaction: -161 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 11
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +454.98 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -45.59 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Ava-Real 4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
🚀 Trading Signal Introduction - "Golden Triangle" Strategy · Flexible Copy Trading
🔍 Signal Objective
This signal is based on the proven **T1 Esports EA** system, designed to help users build a stable and sustainable passive income stream within **18–24 months** through a fully automated breakout strategy.
📌 Core Strategy Advantages
✅ Programmatic Execution – Powered by EA "T1 Esports," ensuring strict discipline and eliminating emotional interference
✅ Verified Parameters – Strategy tested across multiple market cycles with consistent performance
✅ Fixed Stop-Loss + Flexible Take-Profit – Strict risk control per trade, aiming for high reward-to-risk ratios
✅ Live Trading Proven – Real and reliable performance data, free from over-optimization
📌 Flexible Copy Trading Options
💰 Basic Copying – Recommended 1:1 capital allocation, suitable for small accounts or low-risk operation
📈 Multiplier Growth – Users can flexibly adjust copy multiples based on their capital size
🔁 Minimum Capital – Starting from 200 USDT
🛠 Recommended Tool – Use MQL5 official copy trading feature for stable execution
🌐 Broker Suggestion – Choose ECN brokers with low latency and minimal slippage
✅ Suitable For
✔ Traders seeking steady passive income
✔ All account sizes supported, with flexible configuration options
✔ Rational users interested in backtesting, verification, and potential EA purchase
🛡 Risk Management
📉 Fixed Lot Benchmark – 300U for 0.01 lot, 900U for 0.03 lot, ensuring controllable risk
🛑 Stop-Loss First – Clear stop-loss set before each trade entry
📊 Proportional Risk Control – Single trade risk limited to 1–2% of account equity
🔄 No Martingale, No High-Frequency – Pure trend breakout logic
📈 Expected Growth Path (For Reference Only)
Starting Capital: 300U (flexible allocation)
Average Monthly Target Return: ≥ 30%–50%
Flexible Risk-Reward Ratio
Target Timeline: 18–24 months to achieve salary-replacing income
⚠️ Based on historical backtesting and live verification. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investing carries risks—trade with caution.
