Trades:
254
Bénéfice trades:
196 (77.16%)
Perte trades:
58 (22.83%)
Meilleure transaction:
615.42 USD
Pire transaction:
-160.68 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2 622.09 USD (857 330 pips)
Perte brute:
-752.13 USD (194 692 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
27 (84.86 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
626.98 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.02
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
10 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
9
Temps de détention moyen:
33 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
7.38
Longs trades:
215 (84.65%)
Courts trades:
39 (15.35%)
Facteur de profit:
3.49
Rendement attendu:
7.36 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
13.38 USD
Perte moyenne:
-12.97 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
10 (-103.28 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-160.68 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
156.53%
Prévision annuelle:
0.00%
Algo trading:
4%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
225.82 USD
Maximal:
253.51 USD (197.02%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|189
|BTCUSD
|21
|USDJPY
|11
|USOUSD
|9
|EURUSD
|9
|NDX100
|8
|US30
|7
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.9K
|BTCUSD
|77
|USDJPY
|-21
|USOUSD
|-5
|EURUSD
|-46
|NDX100
|-43
|US30
|8
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|13K
|BTCUSD
|703K
|USDJPY
|-317
|USOUSD
|-361
|EURUSD
|-1.6K
|NDX100
|-60K
|US30
|7.9K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +615.42 USD
Pire transaction: -161 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +84.86 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -103.28 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "EightcapGlobal-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Trading Instrument: XAUUSD
Trading Approach: Short-term intraday trading with frequent entries.
Lot Size: Fixed small volume (0.02 lots per trade) for controlled exposure.
Risk Management: No martingale, no grid, no averaging up. Every position is opened with a predefined volume.
Stop-Loss / Take-Profit: Used on all trades.
Holding Time: Mostly short-term. Positions are usually closed within the same session.
Strategy Logic: Trades are executed based on market momentum, volatility behavior, and key intraday levels. The goal is to capture small, consistent price movements on gold.
Drawdown Control: Risk is managed through small fixed lots and controlled trade frequency.
Leverage Requirements: Suitable for accounts with moderate leverage.
Recommended Deposit: Use a balance that fits your personal risk tolerance and broker conditions.
Important Notice: Past results do not guarantee future performance. Market conditions may change. Copy only with capital you can afford to risk.
