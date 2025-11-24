SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Purple Gold
Zhu He Li

Purple Gold

Zhu He Li
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 100 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 0%
RockfortMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
7
Bénéfice trades:
5 (71.42%)
Perte trades:
2 (28.57%)
Meilleure transaction:
12.87 USD
Pire transaction:
-4.69 USD
Bénéfice brut:
42.07 USD (3 475 pips)
Perte brute:
-6.42 USD (642 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
3 (24.80 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
24.80 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.86
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.03%
Dernier trade:
11 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
12
Temps de détention moyen:
53 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
7.60
Longs trades:
5 (71.43%)
Courts trades:
2 (28.57%)
Facteur de profit:
6.55
Rendement attendu:
5.09 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
8.41 USD
Perte moyenne:
-3.21 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-4.69 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-4.69 USD (1)
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
4.69 USD (0.01%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (1.83 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 36
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 2.8K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +12.87 USD
Pire transaction: -5 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +24.80 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -4.69 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RockfortMarkets-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Puerple Gold Strategy Features

Intelligent Algorithm: A machine learning-based intelligent algorithm continuously learns and optimizes the trading strategy;

Security Guarantee: Multiple security mechanisms protect funds, including stop-loss settings, position control, and a risk warning system;

24/7 Operation: Continuous market monitoring around the clock ensures no trading opportunities are missed, achieving truly automated trading;

Data-Driven: Backtesting based on extensive historical data and scientific data analysis ensures the strategy's stability, reliability, and adaptability to market changes.

5-Level Risk Control: A unique five-level risk management system protects your investment and ensures steady profits in uncertain markets.
Level 1: Ultra-Fast Market Filtering: Intelligently identifies and filters market noise and extreme volatility, avoiding trading in volatile markets and controlling risk at its source.
Level 2: Small Unrealized Loss Handling: When small unrealized losses occur, the system employs a one-sided handling strategy, using precise technical analysis to determine the optimal exit point.
Level 3: Medium Unrealized Loss Handling - In cases of medium unrealized losses, the system activates a two-way handling mechanism to hedge risks while seeking reversal opportunities.
Level 4: Large Unrealized Loss Order Splitting - Faced with significant unrealized losses, the system employs an intelligent order splitting strategy to process losses in batches, reducing market impact and slippage costs.
Level 5: Extreme Unrealized Loss Liquidation - In extreme cases, the system decisively executes liquidation to protect remaining funds and prepare for the next trading opportunity.
Ensuring Long-Term Operation

Aucun avis
2025.11.24 15:11
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.24 15:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.24 15:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
