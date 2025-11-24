- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
13
Bénéfice trades:
11 (84.61%)
Perte trades:
2 (15.38%)
Meilleure transaction:
6.05 USD
Pire transaction:
-6.61 USD
Bénéfice brut:
31.20 USD (3 241 pips)
Perte brute:
-13.17 USD (1 315 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
7 (17.81 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
17.81 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.36
Activité de trading:
98.20%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
3.37%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
23
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
1.37
Longs trades:
11 (84.62%)
Courts trades:
2 (15.38%)
Facteur de profit:
2.37
Rendement attendu:
1.39 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.84 USD
Perte moyenne:
-6.59 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-13.17 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-13.17 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
3.61%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
13.17 USD (2.54%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
2.54% (13.17 USD)
Par fonds propres:
2.36% (12.08 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|6
|AUDUSD
|5
|USDCAD
|2
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|10
|AUDUSD
|7
|USDCAD
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|1.1K
|AUDUSD
|695
|USDCAD
|162
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +6.05 USD
Pire transaction: -7 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 7
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +17.81 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -13.17 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live09" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 7
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 10
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live7
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 2
|
LQD1-Live01
|0.00 × 3
|
TeleTrade-NoDealingDesk
|0.00 × 1
|
FXChoice-Pro Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.09 × 23
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live5
|0.12 × 25
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.18 × 22
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.28 × 103
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|0.33 × 6
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.40 × 40
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.50 × 4
这是一个复杂、创新且具有高度风险控制意识的网格/马丁策略，
它将多个高级概念结合在一起，旨在适应市场波动并控制风险，
根据最严格的历史数据回测，它的年化盈利能力在100%到150%之间，
稳定/盈利是他最高的宗旨，请跟随它，一起享受成功的愉悦。
建议账户初始资金最低限度为500美元。
This is a sophisticated, innovative grid/Martingale strategy built with a strong focus on risk control.
It integrates multiple advanced concepts to adapt to market volatility while managing exposure.
According to the strictest historical backtesting, it delivers an annualized return between 100% and 150%.
Stability and profitability are its highest principles—follow it, and share in the satisfaction of success！
It is recommended that the account have a minimum initial balance of at least 500 USD.
