Hua Yang

River V3

Hua Yang
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 50 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 4%
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
13
Bénéfice trades:
11 (84.61%)
Perte trades:
2 (15.38%)
Meilleure transaction:
6.05 USD
Pire transaction:
-6.61 USD
Bénéfice brut:
31.20 USD (3 241 pips)
Perte brute:
-13.17 USD (1 315 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
7 (17.81 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
17.81 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.36
Activité de trading:
98.20%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
3.37%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
23
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
1.37
Longs trades:
11 (84.62%)
Courts trades:
2 (15.38%)
Facteur de profit:
2.37
Rendement attendu:
1.39 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.84 USD
Perte moyenne:
-6.59 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-13.17 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-13.17 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
3.61%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
13.17 USD (2.54%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
2.54% (13.17 USD)
Par fonds propres:
2.36% (12.08 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 6
AUDUSD 5
USDCAD 2
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 10
AUDUSD 7
USDCAD 1
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 1.1K
AUDUSD 695
USDCAD 162
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +6.05 USD
Pire transaction: -7 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 7
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +17.81 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -13.17 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live09" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 18
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 7
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 10
TMGM.TradeMax-Live7
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 2
LQD1-Live01
0.00 × 3
TeleTrade-NoDealingDesk
0.00 × 1
FXChoice-Pro Live
0.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 4
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.09 × 23
TMGM.TradeMax-Live5
0.12 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.18 × 22
ICMarkets-Live22
0.28 × 103
KeyToMarkets-Live
0.33 × 6
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.40 × 40
Tickmill-Live08
0.50 × 4
44 plus...
这是一个复杂、创新且具有高度风险控制意识的网格/马丁策略，
它将多个高级概念结合在一起，旨在适应市场波动并控制风险，
根据最严格的历史数据回测，它的年化盈利能力在100%到150%之间，
稳定/盈利是他最高的宗旨，请跟随它，一起享受成功的愉悦。
建议账户初始资金最低限度为500美元。

This is a sophisticated, innovative grid/Martingale strategy built with a strong focus on risk control.
It integrates multiple advanced concepts to adapt to market volatility while managing exposure.
According to the strictest historical backtesting, it delivers an annualized return between 100% and 150%.
Stability and profitability are its highest principles—follow it, and share in the satisfaction of success！
It is recommended that the account have a minimum initial balance of at least 500 USD.


Aucun avis
2025.11.26 03:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.25 10:11
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.25 10:11
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.25 09:01
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.25 09:01
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.24 05:41
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.24 05:41
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.24 05:41
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.11.24 04:31
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.24 04:31
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.24 04:31
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.