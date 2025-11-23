- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCHF
|2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDCHF
|5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDCHF
|108
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live17" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 1
|
TradersWay-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-5
|14.00 × 1
The Future of Signal Copying 📊: Human Expertise 🧠 x State-of-the-Art AI 🤖📈📉
Welcome to the next evolution of automated trading!
Meet an FX signal built for traders who want steady, rule-driven growth without the stomach-churning swings 😌. This service is powered by a rare blend 🧠🤝🤖: an experienced trader with years of experience combined with the developed underlying algorithmic strategy 👨💻📊, plus OpenAI’s latest large-language-model intelligence (e.g., GPT-4.1 and newer generations such as GPT-5 & the current gen models as they become available) 🤖✨. The result is a disciplined, AI-assisted decision process that stays human-supervised 👀✅, data-driven 📈📉, and ruthlessly focused on risk control 🛡️.
What makes this signal different 📈📉 ?
1) Human expertise + single to multi-model AI consensus 🧠🤖🤝
Each trade is generated from a proprietary workflow designed by an active, highly experienced trader and quant developer 👨💻. The strategy evaluates market structure 📐 , volatility , trend conditions 📈📉, etc using technical with fundamental analysis; then cross-checks decisions using state-of-the-art OpenAI models to reduce emotional bias 😤🚫 and improve consistency ✅. Think of it as expert trading instincts amplified by modern AI reasoning 🔍⚡.
2) No gambling through high-impact news, ever 🚫🎰
Reliable FX Trades does not trade during high-impact macro events, including (but not limited to) ⛔:
- Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) 💼📣
- CPI / inflation releases 🧾📣
- Federal Funds Rate / FOMC decisions 📢%
- Major U.S. Presidential speeches or surprise announcements 🎙️⚠️
- Elections or similarly volatility-explosive events 🗳️💥
The goal is simple: avoid chaotic spreads, stop-hunts, and random spikes ⚡ that can invalidate even the best setups.
3) Hard risk cap: never more than 2% per trade 🛡️2️⃣%
Risk is controlled at the trade-construction level. Every position is sized so the maximum risk is always below 2% of balance, no exceptions ❌, no martingale 🎲🎰🚫, no revenge trading 😡🚫. This aligns with professional risk practice 🧑🏫📏 and keeps drawdowns survivable.
4) ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit on every entry 📏🎯
There is zero tolerance for naked trades 🚫🩳.
- Stop Loss is always placed using ATR-based volatility measurement
- Take Profit levels are always defined to maintain a positive risk-reward profile ✅⚖️
- Reliable FX Trades will never open a trade without SL protection 🔒🛡️
5) Spread-aware execution to prevent cheap stop-outs 💸🚫
Trades are filtered when spreads exceed a preset threshold 📛. This avoids being stopped out prematurely during thin liquidity windows 🌙, pre-news widening 🧾📣, rollovers 🔁, or broker-side spread spikes.
6) Focused on major pairs💱, built for stability
This signal trades major FX pairs only ✅, with a strong emphasis on the H1 timeframe 🕐. The approach is intentionally narrow because it’s where the strategy has shown the most reliable behavior 🎯 with acceptably low peak drawdown 🙂 relative to typical retail signals. Fewer pairs ➜ cleaner execution ➜ better statistical edge 🎯📊.
Who this signal is for?
If you’re looking for:
- Sustainable monthly gains over “lottery-ticket” returns 📈📉📊 > 🎲🎰🎟️
- A strategy that respects volatility instead of chasing it
- Predictable risk boundaries so you can sleep at night 😴🛡️
- A provider who prioritizes both capital preservation & accumulation of profits 🏦✅💰
…you’re in the right place 🧭✅.
Important account guidance (please read) 📌👀
To get the best experience, copy this signal with your own self-funded account. Here’s why:
- Self-funded accounts let you keep your copy ratio sensible ⚙️📏 without being chained to strict “peak drawdown” rules.
- Many prop-firm / instant-funded accounts enforce tight maximum drawdown limits 🚧 that can conflict with normal strategy variance, even good systems can breach those limits during routine drawdown phases 😬.
That said, if you’re a daredevil and want to use a funded account anyway, go for it 🏎️💨, you may pass challenges faster when the strategy is in a strong cycle 🌟📈📉. Just understand the extra risk of rule-based liquidation ⚠️.
Risk & expectations ⚠️
Signals can perform well, but past results never guarantee future returns 🚫🔮. You are responsible for your own risk settings ⚙️, copy ratio 🎚️, and broker conditions 🏛️, and real accounts can differ due to slippage or spreads ↔️. Please trade responsibly and within your own risk tolerance ⚠️.
If you want a signal that trades using AI to sharpen entries 🧠🤝🤖🎯, and treats risk like a first-class rule 🛡️📏, this service is designed for you 🙂.