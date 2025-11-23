SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Trader FXQA
Rinaldo Adi Sarosa

Trader FXQA

Rinaldo Adi Sarosa
0 avis
6 semaines
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
28
Bénéfice trades:
24 (85.71%)
Perte trades:
4 (14.29%)
Meilleure transaction:
12.97 USD
Pire transaction:
-36.40 USD
Bénéfice brut:
240.96 USD (9 003 pips)
Perte brute:
-94.33 USD (3 428 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
10 (104.18 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
104.18 USD (10)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.41
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
2
Temps de détention moyen:
5 jours
Facteur de récupération:
4.03
Longs trades:
16 (57.14%)
Courts trades:
12 (42.86%)
Facteur de profit:
2.55
Rendement attendu:
5.24 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
10.04 USD
Perte moyenne:
-23.58 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-36.40 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-36.40 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
3.30%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
36.40 USD (1.18%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDUSD 28
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSD 147
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSD 5.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +12.97 USD
Pire transaction: -36 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 10
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +104.18 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -36.40 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live26" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-Real3
0.00 × 3
OrbexGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.14 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.15 × 20
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.24 × 58
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.29 × 222
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.69 × 72
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.67 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live14
1.74 × 42
Pepperstone-Edge07
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
2.80 × 35
Tickmill-Live08
2.83 × 12
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
3.80 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 8
4.00 × 1
CityIndexAU-Live 101
6.47 × 55
XMTrading-Real 256
9.80 × 10
FBS-Real-3
11.32 × 423
FBS-Real-9
11.39 × 74
Alpari-ECN1
13.00 × 1
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

Forex EA that incorporates in neural networks and deep learning... my target is to get steady profit in long term

with minimum drawdown..

leverage 1:500


PLEASE ONLY USE THE BEST VPS AND BROKER

LOW SPREAD BROKER LIKE ICMARKETS

FAST VPS WITH LOW LATENCY / PING LIKE https://www.commercialnetworkservices.com/

MT5

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

* Past performance doesn't guarantee future result *


you can read this article how to subscribe signals-->

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

How to get the same lotsizes with the signal 


Aucun avis
2025.11.23 12:40
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.23 12:40
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire