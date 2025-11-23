- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
14
Bénéfice trades:
10 (71.42%)
Perte trades:
4 (28.57%)
Meilleure transaction:
147.26 USD
Pire transaction:
-218.76 USD
Bénéfice brut:
580.25 USD (395 698 pips)
Perte brute:
-394.88 USD (285 471 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
4 (331.06 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
331.06 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.20
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
6.82%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
19
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
0.74
Longs trades:
7 (50.00%)
Courts trades:
7 (50.00%)
Facteur de profit:
1.47
Rendement attendu:
13.24 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
58.03 USD
Perte moyenne:
-98.72 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-218.76 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-218.76 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
19.91%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
251.29 USD (18.89%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
16.85% (182.29 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|13
|AUDUSDm
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDm
|185
|AUDUSDm
|0
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDm
|110K
|AUDUSDm
|-3
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +147.26 USD
Pire transaction: -219 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +331.06 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -218.76 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real31" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
🎯 Core Strategy Concept
This strategy abandons reliance on a single market direction and constructs an adaptive trading system by deploying two independent yet logically complementary trading engines—"Bull Master" and "Bear Master." Regardless of whether the market is trending upward, downward, or consolidating, the strategy continuously captures profits through dynamic risk hedging, aiming to achieve steady asset growth.
⚙️ Operating Mechanism
Signal - Bull Master: Primarily captures long opportunities and performs hedging during pullbacks.
Signal B - Bear Master: Primarily captures short opportunities and performs hedging during rebounds.
Synergy Effect: The two signals do not operate independently but form a whole. In trending markets, one signal acts as the "attacker" to amplify profits, while the other serves as the "defender" to control losses; in consolidating markets, they provide hedging signals for each other, enabling high-probability short-term trades.
✨ Strategy Advantages
All-Weather Adaptability: Does not predict the market but adapts to any market environment (trending or consolidating).
Natural Risk Hedging: The core of the strategy includes a built-in hedging mechanism designed to smooth the equity curve and control drawdowns.
Disciplined Execution: Fully rule-based quantitative model, eliminating emotional trading.
Transparent Operation: Every trade has a clear signal logic and is never a "black-box" operation.
📊 Risk Disclosure
Trading forex and CFDs involves high risk and may result in the loss of your entire investment capital. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
This strategy manages risk through a hedging mechanism but does not guarantee profit or the safety of principal.
Subscribers should fully understand the risks and make cautious decisions based on their own circumstances.
ℹ️ Subscription Information
Strategy Link:复制MetaTrader 5交易信号AlphaGemini 的交易 - 49 49/月 - Xiao Long Pan
Applicable Instruments: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, NAS100, BTCUSD
Recommended Account: ECN/RAW account type preferred, the lower the spread, the better
Minimum Capital: Recommended above $5,000 to withstand unexpected drawdowns
Disclaimer:
CFD and forex trading is a high-risk investment. This information is for strategy introduction purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please carefully read the full risk disclosure and strategy details on the MQL5 market before subscribing.
