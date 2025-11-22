SignauxSections
Agus Salem

ICEBERG23

Agus Salem
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
0%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
6
Bénéfice trades:
5 (83.33%)
Perte trades:
1 (16.67%)
Meilleure transaction:
32.80 USD
Pire transaction:
-14.30 USD
Bénéfice brut:
111.25 USD (1 737 pips)
Perte brute:
-14.30 USD (275 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
5 (111.25 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
111.25 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.99
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
1 un jour avant
Trades par semaine:
6
Temps de détention moyen:
38 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
6.78
Longs trades:
6 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
7.78
Rendement attendu:
16.16 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
22.25 USD
Perte moyenne:
-14.30 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-14.30 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-14.30 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
2.42%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
14.30 USD (0.35%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 97
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.5K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "MaxrichGroup-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
📌 Signal Description

Welcome to my trading signal!
This account is managed with a disciplined, data-driven strategy designed for consistent long-term growth rather than aggressive risk.

📈 Strategy Overview

  • ✔️ Mainly trades: (Forex pairs / Gold)

  • ✔️ Strategy type: (Scalping / Swing / Manual)

  • ✔️ Risk-controlled entries based on technical and market structure confirmation

  • ✔️ No random entries — every trade follows a tested rule-based system

🛡 Risk & Money Management

  • 🔹 Maximum risk per trade: 1–3%

  • 🔹 Stop Loss always applied 

  • 🔹 Constant lot size based on account balance and volatility

  • 🔹 Focus on protecting capital first, profit comes second


🎯 Performance Goal

My objective is stable growth with controlled drawdown.
This signal is suitable for traders who prefer consistent results over high-risk gambling strategies.

💬 Transparency & Updates

I provide weekly updates to subscribers and am always monitoring market conditions.
Consistency, discipline, and risk management are the foundation of this signal.

🚀 Join now and grow your account with a stable long-term approach.


Aucun avis
2025.11.22 20:50
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.22 20:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.22 20:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
