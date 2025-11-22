- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|97
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.5K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Charge de dépôt
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "MaxrichGroup-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
📌 Signal Description
Welcome to my trading signal!
This account is managed with a disciplined, data-driven strategy designed for consistent long-term growth rather than aggressive risk.
📈 Strategy Overview
-
✔️ Mainly trades: (Forex pairs / Gold)
-
✔️ Strategy type: (Scalping / Swing / Manual)
-
✔️ Risk-controlled entries based on technical and market structure confirmation
-
✔️ No random entries — every trade follows a tested rule-based system
🛡 Risk & Money Management
-
🔹 Maximum risk per trade: 1–3%
-
🔹 Stop Loss always applied
-
🔹 Constant lot size based on account balance and volatility
-
🔹 Focus on protecting capital first, profit comes second
🎯 Performance Goal
My objective is stable growth with controlled drawdown.
This signal is suitable for traders who prefer consistent results over high-risk gambling strategies.
💬 Transparency & Updates
I provide weekly updates to subscribers and am always monitoring market conditions.
Consistency, discipline, and risk management are the foundation of this signal.