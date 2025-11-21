SignauxSections
Hoang Vinh Vo

SafeWave Gold Trend Following

Hoang Vinh Vo
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 3%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
31
Bénéfice trades:
22 (70.96%)
Perte trades:
9 (29.03%)
Meilleure transaction:
18.21 USD
Pire transaction:
-13.56 USD
Bénéfice brut:
81.67 USD (62 351 pips)
Perte brute:
-49.16 USD (49 154 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
6 (8.46 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
26.44 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.18
Activité de trading:
91.49%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
15.11%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
31
Temps de détention moyen:
36 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
1.38
Longs trades:
28 (90.32%)
Courts trades:
3 (9.68%)
Facteur de profit:
1.66
Rendement attendu:
1.05 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
3.71 USD
Perte moyenne:
-5.46 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-23.64 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-23.64 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
3.25%
Algo trading:
67%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
6.94 USD
Maximal:
23.64 USD (2.30%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
2.30% (23.64 USD)
Par fonds propres:
8.36% (86.10 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 31
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 33
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 13K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +18.21 USD
Pire transaction: -14 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +8.46 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -23.64 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real31" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

SafeWave Gold Trend-Following is a professional gold trading strategy focused on capturing stable profits from market trends while maintaining strong risk control.

The system follows the natural flow of gold price movements, combining disciplined position management with dynamic profit protection to achieve consistent growth.

It prioritizes safety, stability, and precision — ideal for investors seeking steady long-term performance in gold trading without unnecessary exposure.


Aucun avis
2025.11.21 03:31
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.21 03:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.21 01:31
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.21 01:31
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
