- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD.p
|298
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD.p
|640
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD.p
|7.1K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "PUPrime-Live2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
🚀 The AI Trading Signal With Insane Performance
Looking for a trading signal that actually delivers?
This AI-powered system is pulling off results that feel almost unreal.
Built on advanced machine-learning models, it analyzes the market deeper and faster than any human — spotting high-probability opportunities long before the crowd sees them.
🔥 Why It Works
-
Ultra-accurate AI pattern recognition
-
Real-time signals with exceptional consistency
-
Adaptive logic that keeps improving
-
Proven results that outperform traditional strategies
If you want a real edge — not hype, not theory — this is the signal that changes the game.
Experience next-level trading.