Martin Ruis

ThisisrealAI

Martin Ruis
0 avis
6 semaines
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2025 28%
PUPrime-Live2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
304
Bénéfice trades:
213 (70.06%)
Perte trades:
91 (29.93%)
Meilleure transaction:
49.64 EUR
Pire transaction:
-27.37 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
1 085.44 EUR (364 140 pips)
Perte brute:
-528.51 EUR (7 992 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
20 (214.08 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
214.08 EUR (20)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.28
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
8 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
43
Temps de détention moyen:
5 heures
Facteur de récupération:
2.90
Longs trades:
194 (63.82%)
Courts trades:
110 (36.18%)
Facteur de profit:
2.05
Rendement attendu:
1.83 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
5.10 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-5.81 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
10 (-191.80 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-191.80 EUR (10)
Croissance mensuelle:
20.95%
Algo trading:
96%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
6.12 EUR
Maximal:
191.80 EUR (7.60%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
7.72% (195.30 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD.p 298
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD.p 640
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD.p 7.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +49.64 EUR
Pire transaction: -27 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 20
Pertes consécutives maximales: 10
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +214.08 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -191.80 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "PUPrime-Live2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

🚀 The AI Trading Signal With Insane Performance

Looking for a trading signal that actually delivers?
This AI-powered system is pulling off results that feel almost unreal.

Built on advanced machine-learning models, it analyzes the market deeper and faster than any human — spotting high-probability opportunities long before the crowd sees them.

🔥 Why It Works

  • Ultra-accurate AI pattern recognition

  • Real-time signals with exceptional consistency

  • Adaptive logic that keeps improving

  • Proven results that outperform traditional strategies

If you want a real edge — not hype, not theory — this is the signal that changes the game.

Experience next-level trading.


Aucun avis
2025.11.20 17:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.20 17:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
