- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD
|13
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD
|352
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD
|11K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Ava-Real 4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
🚀 Trading Signal Introduction - "Super Gold" Strategy & Flexible Copy Trading
🔍 Strategy Objective
This signal is based on the mature T1 Esports EA program, designed to help users build a stable, sustainable passive income stream within 18-24 months through a fully automated breakout strategy.
📌 Core Strategy Advantages
✅ Programmatic Execution – Powered by EA "T1 Esports", ensuring strong discipline and eliminating emotional interference
✅ Verified Parameters – Strategy tested across multiple market cycles with stable performance
✅ Fixed Stop Loss + Flexible Take Profit – Strictly controls single-trade risk while pursuing high profit-to-loss ratios
✅ Proven Live Results – Authentic data without overfitting, reliable and consistent performance
📌 Flexible Copy Trading Plans
💰 Basic Copy Trading: Recommended 1:1 capital ratio, suitable for small accounts or low-risk operation
📈 Multiplier Growth: Users can flexibly choose copy trading multiples based on their capital size
🔁 Minimum Capital: Starting from 200U
🛠 Recommended Tool: Use Official MQL5 Copy Trading for stable execution
🌐 Broker Recommendation: Choose ECN Brokers with low latency and low slippage
✅ Ideal For
-
✔ Traders seeking steady passive income
-
✔ Flexible capital requirements, suitable for various account sizes
-
✔ Rational users interested in backtesting, verification, and potentially purchasing the program
🛡 Risk Management
-
📉 Fixed Lot Baseline: 200U for 0.01 lot, 1000U for 0.05 lot, ensuring controllable risk
-
🛑 Stop Loss First: Clear stop loss set before each trade entry
-
📊 Proportional Risk Control: Single trade risk limited to 1-2% of account equity
-
🔄 No Martingale, No High-Frequency Trading, pure trend breakout logic
📈 Expected Growth Path (For Reference Only)
-
Starting Capital: 300U (flexible configuration available)
-
Monthly Target Return: ≥ 30%
-
Flexible Profit-to-Loss Ratio
-
Target Period: 18-24 months to achieve salary-replacement income
⚠️ Based on historical backtesting and live verification, past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading carries risks, invest cautiously.