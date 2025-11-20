SignauxSections
Peng Peng Gao

T1 Esports Club

Peng Peng Gao
0 avis
Fiabilité
5 semaines
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2025 117%
Ava-Real 4
1:400
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
13
Bénéfice trades:
12 (92.30%)
Perte trades:
1 (7.69%)
Meilleure transaction:
84.25 USD
Pire transaction:
-2.24 USD
Bénéfice brut:
354.36 USD (10 929 pips)
Perte brute:
-2.24 USD (28 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
6 (263.66 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
263.66 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
1.09
Activité de trading:
0.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
1 un jour avant
Trades par semaine:
3
Temps de détention moyen:
2 heures
Facteur de récupération:
157.20
Longs trades:
7 (53.85%)
Courts trades:
6 (46.15%)
Facteur de profit:
158.20
Rendement attendu:
27.09 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
29.53 USD
Perte moyenne:
-2.24 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-2.24 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-2.24 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
117.37%
Algo trading:
92%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
2.24 USD (0.57%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.57% (2.24 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GOLD 13
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GOLD 352
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GOLD 11K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +84.25 USD
Pire transaction: -2 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 6
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +263.66 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -2.24 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Ava-Real 4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

🚀 Trading Signal Introduction - "Super Gold" Strategy & Flexible Copy Trading

🔍 Strategy Objective
This signal is based on the mature T1 Esports EA program, designed to help users build a stable, sustainable passive income stream within 18-24 months through a fully automated breakout strategy.

📌 Core Strategy Advantages

 Programmatic Execution – Powered by EA "T1 Esports", ensuring strong discipline and eliminating emotional interference
 Verified Parameters – Strategy tested across multiple market cycles with stable performance
 Fixed Stop Loss + Flexible Take Profit – Strictly controls single-trade risk while pursuing high profit-to-loss ratios
 Proven Live Results – Authentic data without overfitting, reliable and consistent performance

📌 Flexible Copy Trading Plans

💰 Basic Copy Trading: Recommended 1:1 capital ratio, suitable for small accounts or low-risk operation
📈 Multiplier Growth: Users can flexibly choose copy trading multiples based on their capital size
🔁 Minimum Capital: Starting from 200U
🛠 Recommended Tool: Use Official MQL5 Copy Trading for stable execution
🌐 Broker Recommendation: Choose ECN Brokers with low latency and low slippage

✅ Ideal For

  • ✔ Traders seeking steady passive income

  • ✔ Flexible capital requirements, suitable for various account sizes

  • ✔ Rational users interested in backtesting, verification, and potentially purchasing the program

🛡 Risk Management

  • 📉 Fixed Lot Baseline: 200U for 0.01 lot, 1000U for 0.05 lot, ensuring controllable risk

  • 🛑 Stop Loss First: Clear stop loss set before each trade entry

  • 📊 Proportional Risk Control: Single trade risk limited to 1-2% of account equity

  • 🔄 No Martingale, No High-Frequency Trading, pure trend breakout logic

📈 Expected Growth Path (For Reference Only)

  • Starting Capital: 300U (flexible configuration available)

  • Monthly Target Return: ≥ 30%

  • Flexible Profit-to-Loss Ratio

  • Target Period: 18-24 months to achieve salary-replacement income

⚠️ Based on historical backtesting and live verification, past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading carries risks, invest cautiously.


Aucun avis
2025.11.20 11:19
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 09:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.20 09:59
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
