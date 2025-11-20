Trading ibaratkan hobby yg menghasilkan

100% trading using EA D 4174 NG V-19

I am a trader from Indonesia who minimizes risk by optimizing good money management, using ideal lots, I am not chasing big profits but I am looking for consistent profits that can work in the long term, if you are sure please follow and if you are in doubt please monitor first, but don't monitor it for too long because you can miss profits and market moments. I trade only the XAUUSD pair, with my trading hours from 00:02 PM to 23:59 PM WIB. If I feel I've made enough profit, I stop trading and continue the next day.