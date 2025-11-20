SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / D 380 Y Tickmill
Danang Eko Prasetyo

D 380 Y Tickmill

Danang Eko Prasetyo
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 21%
Tickmill-Live04
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
55
Bénéfice trades:
38 (69.09%)
Perte trades:
17 (30.91%)
Meilleure transaction:
28.75 USD
Pire transaction:
-21.42 USD
Bénéfice brut:
130.49 USD (13 026 pips)
Perte brute:
-79.24 USD (7 918 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
10 (11.64 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
54.83 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.14
Activité de trading:
14.65%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
2.83%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
55
Temps de détention moyen:
37 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
1.08
Longs trades:
36 (65.45%)
Courts trades:
19 (34.55%)
Facteur de profit:
1.65
Rendement attendu:
0.93 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
3.43 USD
Perte moyenne:
-4.66 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-47.61 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-47.61 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
21.44%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
23.23 USD
Maximal:
47.61 USD (18.07%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
18.07% (47.61 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.32% (0.92 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 55
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 51
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 5.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +28.75 USD
Pire transaction: -21 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +11.64 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -47.61 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Tickmill-Live04" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
ChandonGroup-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live07
0.64 × 22
Tickmill-Live
0.77 × 320
ICMarkets-Live12
1.17 × 719
Tickmill-Live02
1.19 × 495
ICMarkets-Live10
1.34 × 2851
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
1.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.53 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.81 × 217
ICMarketsSC-Live06
1.89 × 373
ICMarkets-Live19
1.90 × 3415
ICMarkets-Live22
2.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live14
2.50 × 4
Alpari-Trade
2.73 × 218
ICMarketsSC-Live12
2.93 × 73
Tickmill-Live04
2.95 × 954
TitanFX-03
3.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live15
3.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live10
3.85 × 433
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.00 × 1
18 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

Trading ibaratkan hobby yg menghasilkan 

 100% trading using EA D 4174 NG V-19 

I am a trader from Indonesia who minimizes risk by optimizing good money management, using ideal lots, I am not chasing big profits but I am looking for consistent profits that can work in the long term, if you are sure please follow and if you are in doubt please monitor first, but don't monitor it for too long because you can miss profits and market moments. I trade only the XAUUSD pair, with my trading hours from 00:02 PM to 23:59 PM WIB. If I feel I've made enough profit, I stop trading and continue the next day.

Aucun avis
2025.11.20 06:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
D 380 Y Tickmill
30 USD par mois
21%
0
0
USD
290
USD
1
100%
55
69%
15%
1.64
0.93
USD
18%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.