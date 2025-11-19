SignauxSections
Deky Riana

Premium COACHING

Deky Riana
0 avis
5 semaines
0 / 0 USD
0%
TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live
1:400
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
31
Bénéfice trades:
31 (100.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
10 395.00 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
95 730.72 USD (27 807 pips)
Perte brute:
0.00 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
31 (95 730.72 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
95 730.72 USD (31)
Ratio de Sharpe:
1.13
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
6
Temps de détention moyen:
14 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.00
Longs trades:
22 (70.97%)
Courts trades:
9 (29.03%)
Facteur de profit:
n/a
Rendement attendu:
3 088.09 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
3 088.09 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Croissance mensuelle:
117.97%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD.sv 31
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.sv 96K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.sv 28K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +10 395.00 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 31
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +95 730.72 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

This account is presented as a measure of transparency, allowing you to observe how the strategy performs under real market conditions. You may choose to copy trade this account; however, it is important to emphasize the following :

Copy trading provides results.
Premium Coaching provides understanding.

Within the Premium Coaching program, you will not merely follow signals — you will learn to interpret the market with the perspective of a professional trader.
The program is designed to guide you in understanding:
• The timing and locations where market makers begin to engage the market
• The underlying price structures that drive market movement
• Techniques for executing precise and well-measured entries
• The mindset and risk management principles that contribute to consistent and stable performance

Contact us for further information :  http://t.me/meneerD3KY
Discover how the market truly operates — and how you can navigate it with clarity and confidence.



Aucun avis
2025.11.19 10:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
