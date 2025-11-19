SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Global Trading Circle
James Mutahi Wambui

Global Trading Circle

James Mutahi Wambui
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 20%
ICMarketsKE-MT5-7
1:400
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
4
Bénéfice trades:
4 (100.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
7.91 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
17.82 USD (1 779 pips)
Perte brute:
0.00 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
4 (17.82 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
17.82 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
1.80
Activité de trading:
48.56%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
9.91%
Dernier trade:
20 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
5
Temps de détention moyen:
56 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
0.00
Longs trades:
4 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
n/a
Rendement attendu:
4.46 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
4.46 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Croissance mensuelle:
19.60%
Algo trading:
80%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
5.37% (5.84 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 18
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.8K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +7.91 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +17.82 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsKE-MT5-7" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

GTC GOLD SCALPER PRO SIGNAL — Smart, Safe & Consistent XAUUSD Trading

Welcome to the GTC Gold Scalper Pro signal — a professionally managed, low-risk Gold (XAUUSD) strategy built on smart algorithmic execution, strict risk control, and consistent performance.

This signal is powered by the same logic used in our Expert Advisor GTC Gold Scalper Pro, combining:

  • AI-enhanced pattern recognition

  • Institutional supply & demand modeling

  • Micro-trend continuation

  • Liquidity sweep detection

  • Volatility & spread filters

  • Strict risk protection

The goal is steady month-to-month growth while maintaining low drawdown.

Strategy Overview

The signal trades only XAUUSD for maximum stability and predictability.
All entries must pass several layers of confirmation:

✔ Trend direction (EMA-based & structure-based)
✔ Supply/Demand zone validation
✔ Volatility & spread check
✔ Session timing (London/NY sessions preferred)
✔ Institutional liquidity patterns

No martingale
No grid
No high-risk doubling
No dangerous averaging

This is a pure, clean, safe scalping strategy.

Risk Management

Risk control is the foundation of this signal.
We use:

  • Fixed low-risk entries

  • Smart trailing stop

  • Break-even protection

  • Equity guard

  • Maximum daily loss limit

  • Low drawdown structure

The strategy avoids unnecessary trades and focuses on quality over quantity.

Signal Settings (For Subscribers)

For best performance:

  • Use a Raw/ECN account

  • Set copy mode to 1:1 risk or percentage of balance

  • Minimum recommended balance: $50–$100

  • VPS strongly recommended

    What This Signal Does NOT Use

    To ensure long-term safety, the signal does NOT use:

    ❌ Martingale
    ❌ Grid
    ❌ Arbitrage
    ❌ High-spread trading
    ❌ News trading
    ❌ Risky lot multipliers

    This is a professional, risk-controlled system.

    Performance Approach

    Our philosophy:

    🔹 Consistency > Aggression
    🔹 Low drawdown > High gambling returns
    🔹 Smart entries > Frequent entries

    The signal will trade only when conditions are ideal.

    Support

    Subscribers receive:

    • Full setup assistance

    • VPS guidance

    • Risk-setting recommendations

    We aim for transparency, trust, and long-term growth.


Aucun avis
2025.11.19 10:49
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.19 10:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.19 10:49
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Global Trading Circle
30 USD par mois
20%
0
0
USD
109
USD
1
80%
4
100%
49%
n/a
4.46
USD
5%
1:400
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.